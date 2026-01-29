New Performances Added to THE NEXT STEP: Legacy World Tour

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, new performances have been added to the Australian leg of global dance phenomenon The Next Step: Legacy World Tour. Additional performances have been added to Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane, Sutherland and Sydney. Featuring many of the beloved cast members from the iconic TV show, The Next Step: Legacy World Tour arrives in Australia from 8 April turning up the heat in 10 electrifying venues around the country. Tickets available now from https://thenextstep.admitone.com/

The tour features a star-studded cast featuring fan-favourites from the series' historic 10-Season Run of the beloved TV series The Next Step including Victoria Baldesarra (Michelle), Trevor Tordjman (James), Briar Nolet (Richelle), Jordan Clark (Giselle), Noah Zulfikar (Kingston), Emmerly Tinglin (Kenzie) Carter Musselman (Heath), Alex Chaves (Piper), Benjamin Williams (Pete), and Shane Mahabir (Ethan).

This latest tour is a must-see event for fans of the series, with fan-favourite cast members uniting on one stage to perform showstopping choreography, tell new stories, and revisit the iconic moments that made the series a global hit. The live action teen drama is broadcast in over 120 countries and has aired more than 250 episodes over its 10-season run. Season 10 is currently available on the ABC.

Cast member Trevor Trojman said, "I am so excited to be coming back to Australia with The Next Step Legacy Tour. I have so many incredible memories from touring Australia in the past and feel super lucky to get the chance to come back! Shoutout to all the Aussie TNS fans! Love y'all!" Fellow cast member Jordan Clark reiterated the sentiment saying “Hey mates! I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am to come back to Australia. It's been 10 long years since I've had the pleasure of performing there. I'm so pumped to meet and see all the fans! See you soon!”

The Next Step: Legacy World Tour is a collaboration between Boat Rocker Studios and MRG Live. The tour is choreographed by Amy Wright, Trevor Tordjman and Jordan Clark, with Tordjman and Clark also serving as show creatives.

From the screen to the stage- feel the passion, power and pulse of The Next Step LIVE.