Tubular Bells in Concert Coming to Australia This June

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tubular Bells in Concert will head to Australia in June 2026 as part of the 50th Anniversary World Tour celebration. Mike Oldfield’s work will be performed by an expansive live group, led and arranged by Oldfield’s long-term collaborator, Robin A Smith.

The concert will see Tubular Bells performed in full, plus extended sections of Tubular Bells ll and lll, as well as the worldwide hit single Moonlight Shadow. Oldfield will not appear at these performances. Tickets are on Sale Thursday January 22 here.

Mike Oldfield’s visionary Tubular Bells series spans three albums and 27 years, with Tubular Bells created in 1971 and released in 1973, Tubular Bells II released in 1992 (the filming of the premier from Edinburgh Castle is one of the most viewed and streamed musical events ever), and Tubular Bells III released in 1998 (with the excerpt of Far Above The Clouds featured in the 2012 London Olympic Opening Ceremony).

Oldfield recorded and played almost all of the instruments on the original album, which gained further worldwide notoriety when the opening theme was used for the soundtrack of The Exorcist. The album went on to become the highest-selling instrumental album of all time.

Robin A Smith has worked with Mike Oldfield for over 25 years, collaborating on Tubular Bells 2 and 3, including live performances at Edinburgh Castle, Horseguards Parade in London, The Millennium Bell in Berlin, and the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Robin A. Smith says "We have been lucky enough to tour our new reimagined version of Tubular Bells extensively around the world, a show that has been embraced by so many. We thought how wonderful it would be to incorporate music from all of Mike’s three major works so everyone can delight in his sensational themes and dramatic episodes."

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Wednesday June 3

ADELAIDE – Entertainment Centre – Friday June 5

PERTH – His Majesty’s Theatre – Saturday June 6

BRISBANE – QPAC – Wednesday June 10

NECASTLE – Civic Theatre – Thursday June 11

CANBERRA – Canberra Theatre – Friday June 12

SYDNEY – Sydney Opera House – Saturday June 13