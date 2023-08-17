Spend An Enchanted Afternoon With THECHO!R in the Performance Space, Library at the Dock

The event is on Sunday 27th August at 2.30pm.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

THECHO!R is excited to announce its next concert, Some Enchanted Afternoon on Sunday 27th August at 2.30pm in the Performance Space, Library at the Dock.

Founded by Jonathon Welch AM in 2009, THECHO!R is led by the award winning and charismatic, Patrick Burns as Chief Conductor, with Jonathon as Artistic Director. Patrick comments "We will be singing a variety of songs from Broadway classic musicals, including Wicked and Dear Evan Hansen. This music just sparkles and THECHO!R does too when they sing it! We are also thrilled to welcome the amazingly talented Danielle Matthews as our special guest. Well known in Australia as one of music theatre's leading performers, Danielle has also been a long standing friend and support of THECHO!R".

THECHO!R, now in its 15th year, has a long history of fun, exciting and spectacular concerts. Billed as one of Melbourne's most exciting unauditioned community adult choirs, their repertoire spans all genres from contemporary, jazz and swing to opera, music theatre, rock and original new works.

Also known for their extensive charity work, THECHO!R has raised thousands of dollars in support of community organisations and causes, including Play It Forward, the Choir of Hard Knocks, the African Children's Choir, Dolly's Dream and St Vincent's Hospital, in Melbourne and Sydney.

Proceeds from this concert, however, will go to support THECHO!R, who have been based in the Docklands since 2021.

Viv Walker, a Docklands local who joined THECHO!R in 2018, added "I am looking forward to our concert at the Performance Space at Library at the Dock, it is a great intimate space with the audience being so close to the choir, with great interaction!

The Broadway songs will really help light up the Docklands!"

So, what are you waiting for? Come and join us for an afternoon of singular sensation!

And why not come and join us on Wednesday nights if you love to sing - we are right on your doorstep ready to welcome you.

Tickets are $30 adults and $25 concession or for a student under 18. Go to our website to book Click Here.




