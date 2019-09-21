REBEL A New Musical Comes to MC Showroom

Drew Downing, in conjunction with Front & Centre Australia and The MC Showroom present REBEL - A New Musical for a strictly limited engagement this October.

Frank Kerr will perform the titular role of Rebel (David).

Featuring a Book and Greenroom Award-nominated Original Songs by Downing, this new production is directed by Clary Riven (Tinder Tales, Memphis) with musical direction by Melbourne-theatre favourite Tyson Legg. Set & Costume Design is by Betty Auhl (UgLeigh, Polygraph).

After two development seasons in 2014 (Midsumma, Melbourne Cabaret Festival), the production is now presented in its entirety for the first time.

Kerr said "I am really excited to take on Rebel and perform this awesome score. The role is something special."

"Frank is the perfect guy for Rebel. He's charming, talented and genuinely appreciates good storytelling", said Downing.

Set in 1969, Rebel recalls his journey from small town Texan farm boy to one of California's hottest acts during the peak of the rock and roll era. A story of self-discovery, self-acceptance and family - whatever that happens to be.

REBEL is a love letter to country music and storytelling; paying tribute to LGBTIQ+ history.

Each performance of REBEL will support a Melbourne not-for-profit organisation.

REBEL - A New Musical plays the MC Showroom for a limited season October 16 - 20.

www.trybooking.com and www.themcshowroom.com for all bookings





