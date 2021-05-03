Mobile Rush Tickets Announced For Opera Australia's AIDA

$45 mobile Rush tickets will be offered, exclusively via TodayTix, for the acclaimed production of Aida, by celebrated Italian director and choreographer Davide Livermore, enabling greater accessibility for audiences to experience the return of Opera Australia to Melbourne's State Theatre stage.

For the very first time in Melbourne, Opera Australia will release a very limited number of day-of-show mobile Rush tickets to Aida for applicable performances. Audiences no longer need to stand in line at the box office for last minute Rush tickets, they simply get inline on their mobile phone via the TodayTix app.

Using OA's integrated digital technologies, Livermore's interpretation of Verdi's world of Egypt conveys the scale, depth and magnificence demanded by this monumental opera, transporting the audience experience to a whole new level.

Ten towering LED screens create an immersive theatrical experience, as ever-changing floor-to-ceiling set pieces present video design that ranges from rich symbolism to vivid landscapes. Coupled with Gianluca Falaschi's magnificent costume designs, this production proves to be a feast for the senses.

To 'unlock' mobile Rush tickets, TodayTix users are simply asked to spread the word on their social media account. Once unlocked, the $45 price point will be made available exclusively via the TodayTix app on a first-come-first-served basis, from 9:00am each applicable performance day. There is a strictly limited number of tickets available per performance and a maximum purchase of two tickets per person. A $5 booking fee per ticket at checkout is included in the advertised $45 price.

Download the TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store or visit TodayTix.com to learn more.

Aida runs 6-21 May 2021 at the State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne. The production stars Leah Crocetto, Stefano La Colla, Elena Gabouri, and Alexander Vinogradov.

For further information, visit www.opera.org.au/