Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Presents Thursday Night (in) at the Symphony

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to keep the music going with a special online premiere concert series every Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

This new series of pre-recorded concerts follows on from the success of its two livestreamed events last week, which were collectively viewed by more than 100,000 people from around the world.

In response to the coronavirus measures taken by the Federal and Victorian State Government on live audiences and mass gatherings, audiences can now join the orchestra on the MSO's YouTube channel from the comfort of their own home to remain connected and engaged.

From this weekend, the MSO will also present a series of chamber ensemble concerts curated by Principal Viola Christopher Moore on Sundays at 3pm.

MSO Managing Director, Sophie Galaise said the Orchestra must keep the music going and remain socially connected.

''One hundred thousand music lovers across six continents tuned in to our first two livestreamed performances. We look forward to sharing more music with you in the coming weeks to keep the music going.

''At the MSO, we have chosen to transform a big challenge into an opportunity and share our concerts online. Music is good for the soul and for mental health and this initiative to Keep the Music Going provides a platform for our audiences to remain musically united,'' said Ms Galaise.

Thursday 26 March, 7.30pm

Tognetti and the Lark Ascending

Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis and featuring violinist Richard Tognetti

Program

Britten Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes

Lutosławski Partita

Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending

Rachmaninov Symphonic Dances

Details on upcoming Thursday Night (in) with the Symphony concerts can be viewed online here

Stay tuned to MSO's social media platforms for updates on upcoming online concerts and more!





