Joanna Murray-Smith's AMERICAN SONG Returns To Red Stitch Before Touring

After the sell-out Australian premiere season of Joanna Murray-Smith's American Song at Red Stitch in 2017, the critically acclaimed production returns for a limited season, followed by a national tour in partnership with Critical Stages Touring.

Ella Caldwell, Red Stitch Artistic Director said: "Red Stitch is thrilled that audiences around Australia will experience our celebrated production of American Song.

"Touring interstate and to regional audiences is an important part of our vision - to ensure these timely, urgent works reach a broader audience, and to sustain the life of exceptional productions."

"What happened to Whitman's America? There is no unified song. There is no harmony of voices."

Commissioned in the United States and first produced there in 2016 to great acclaim, American Song reaches beyond national or cultural borders.

As Andy heads off to work to give the biggest presentation of his career, he wishes his teenage son Robbie goodbye. Eight hours later, everything has changed. American Song is an intimate exploration of parenting, love, and the question: What could I have done differently?

Andy's experience is common to many of us; the slow accumulation of a good life: love, work, friendship, family. But unforeseen events lead him to places he never imagined... Can we ever know the exact moment when a good life turns irredeemably wrong?

Directed by Tom Healey, American Song is a provocative and profound tour-de-force for one actor, performed by Red Stitch ensemble member Joe Petruzzi.

Joanna Murray-Smith is one of Australia's most prolific playwrights. With more than 20 plays to her name, they have been performed by some of the world's greatest leading actors including: Annette Bening, Meryl Steep, Laura Linney, Dame Eileen Atkins, Dame Diana Rigg, Corin Redgrave, Sam Waterston, Iain Glen and John Slattery. Her plays include, Switzerland, Pennsylvania Avenue, Fury, True Minds, Songs for Nobodies, Day One. A Hotel. Evening, The Gift, Rockabye, The Female of the Species, Ninety, Bombshells, Rapture, Nightfall, Redemption, Flame, Love Child, Atlanta, Honour, and Angry Young Penguins.

"American Song is one of Joanna Murray-Smith's most mature, refined and important works. Petruzzi is...so powerful and so well directed by Tom Healey." The Australian

Limited Return Season - Red Stitch at Cromwell Road

12 - 14 February (Preview 11 February)

Details: redstitch.net/gallery/american-song-2/

National Tour - In partnership with Critical Stages

20 February - 28 March

Details: criticalstages.com.au/portfolio/american-song/

Tour Dates

21-22 February: Hobart, Theatre Royal

25 February: Traralgon, Latrobe Performing Arts Centre

27 February: Warragul, West Gippsland Arts Centre

29 February: Shepparton, Riverlinks Westside

5-7 March: Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre

10 March: Warrnambool, Lighthouse Theatre

12 March: Moonee Ponds, Clocktower Centre

14 March: Dandenong, Drum Theatre

18 March: Frankston, Frankston Arts Centre, The Cube

20-21 March: Brisbane, QUT Gardens Theatre

26-28 March: Sydney, Glen Street Theatre





