Gillian English Returns To MICF With SHE WOLF

A show about Shakespeare's propaganda concerning Queen Margaret of Anjou from 500 years ago to shine a light on where we are in the 21st century. Daughter, princess, wife, queen, mother, warmonger, widow and crone... monster?

Queen Margaret of Anjou - the original Cersei Lannister; model for Claire Underwood; a woman so cutthroat and cold she would make Lady Macbeth sh*t her pants. Only none of that is true and the way we view women in positions of power hasn't changed much. Margaret was a French Princess and an English Queen. Demonized in her time and mythologized through history, she has become more legend than lady. But who was Queen Margaret; where was the divide between personal and personal and political?

'She Wolf' is a comedic exploration of the infamous Queen as presented by Shakespeare in 4 monologues that laid the foundation for a mythical monster. Age recommendation 16+

Dates: March 23 - April 4, 2021 (no Mondays)

Times: 7:45pm, 6:45pm on Sundays

Venue: Storyville, 185 Lonsdale Street

Tickets: Full Price: $30, $25 concession

TO BOOK TICKETS visit: https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2021/shows/she-wolf