Forest Collective Announce 'Shifting' For February 2022

The Forest Collective returns to present a very special program featuring two recitals of rarely heard works in 'Shifting' at the Abbotsford Convent from February 24 - 26, 2022.

The innovative season will present lesser known works from leading composers from across the Asia-Pacific. Travelling through Iran, India, China, Japan, Thailand and New Zealand the evening will highlight works from seminal composers like, Ravi Shenkar & Toru Takemits and also highlight the next guard of greats including; Emily Koh, Micah Thompson & Dylan Lardelli.

These works are rarely heard performed live in Australia, with two world premieres, two Australian premieres and pieces commissioned especially for the season.

Navigating Eastern and Western traditions, new technologies and challenges including state censorship, these exciting composers have found unique and original musical voices. With a program including Ravi Shankar's raga imbued Sonata for Harp and Cello, Takemitsu's transcendental quintet Rain Spell and Luo Zhongrong's post-Cultural Revolution pentatonic serialism, Shifting will open your ears to a region that is changing the world.

The collective has strong ties with Asia-Pacific and is looking to bring something fresh yet timeless to Melbourne audiences.

"Because of colonisation, Western classical music exists in a different context in Asian nations alongside their own classical or traditional music. There are the grand concert halls, orchestras and string quartet competitions, then there are the cosy bars filled with light projections and chatter that will take a chance on a foreigner wanting to showcase their art. I spent a few years living and travelling throughout the continent, I couldn't wait to bring some of this music back to Melbourne audiences. To recreate the vibe of those cosy bars with film projections and improvisation really excites me. It's a twist on the classical concert not usually seen in Australia" Event Curator & Lead Saxophonist, Ali Fyffe.

Shifting is set to be an intimate and powerfully moving experience at the cross section of music, art and culture. Something truly transportive in spirit and geography, using the magic of music and light!

Tickets are limited and on sale now at forestcollective.com.au

