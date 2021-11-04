Cabaret Artist Tash York Returns to the Butterfly Club this December

Cabaret dynamo Tash York started off 2021 with festival runs, sold out seasons and even plans to head back abroad to the Edinburgh Fringe... like everyone else she thought it was the end of her pandemic woes. As we soon found out, our time in lockdown was far from over and the star was yet again thrust into a world of uncertainty and online gigs.

As the self proclaimed "Accidental Lockdown Queen", York streamed to hundreds of viewers most weekends over lockdown 4, 5 and 6, with the aim to create a space for the creative community to come together and feel less isolated. "We ended up having an amazing crew of people that would always log in and speak over chat from all over the country. I got a bunch of my friends with small businesses to donate some prizes and then I would give them away based on silly challenges that we could all participate in. I think that kept me (and them) going, because that loss of community was something that I missed even more than not working gigs," says York.

This year was not what anyone expected, and for York after finally getting her life back after 2020, it seemed in some ways this was even harder than last year. "Coming in and out of it was the hardest thing for me, I also found myself being a bit of jinx with lockdowns happening all over the country, which just happened to coincide with when I was next performing there including gigs in Bondi, Cairns and a holiday to the NT. I even had an online gig for the Ballarat Cabaret festival, the same weekend they went into their lockdown," York laughs.

Finally coming out the other side of the world's longest lockdown, Tash was determined to find a way to bring that community together which had kept her going. As soon as she could she booked into Melbourne's iconic "The Butterfly Club" and is now producing a show which will be "part Christmas party / part farewell to lockdown party" called Happy Hour : Absolutely done with 2021. The show features jaw-dropping harmonies, improvised songs, hilarious cabaret campery and even Australia's favourite backyard game... Goon Of Fortune! Pop your glad rags on, slide into a sensible shoe and step outside your 5k's for a show with one of Melbourne's most adored cabaret artists, plus performances by Matt Hadgraft, Belinda Hanne Reid and Dean Arcuri. Happy Hour may not solve your problems, but it's worth a shot!

Dates & Times : 13th - 18th December, 8.30pm

Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins), Melbourne

Tix: thebutterflyclub.com