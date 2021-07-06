CIRCUS OF ILLUSION Will Be Performed in Melbourne in September

Escape into a world where sawdust and sequins join cutting edge illusions and spectacular magic to create Circus of Illusion, playing four shows only on Tuesday 28 & Wednesday 29 September at The Palms at Crown Melbourne.

The pure spectacle of death defying escapes, mind-blowing illusions, mime and magic, as well as the incredible costumes and world-class artists will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The ringmaster will take you on a journey where he blends world-class circus artists, spellbinding magic that will leave you mesmerised by a show of mystery and mayhem. Stay on the edge of your seat and keep your eyes peeled amazing showgirls levitate, disappear and fly high in the air as the talented troupe of performers from across the globe treat your senses to a show of pure spectacle.

Acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd will present death-defying escapes and ingenious illusions that will leave audiences in awe.

Also starring is incredible duo from Perth Cameo Rascale an internationally acclaimed acrobatic, comedy, balancing, and juggling act. In 2009 the family acrobatic act made it to the Grand Final of Australia's Got Talent. The talented duo, James Capener and Rebecca Borromei, bring a new dynamic of exciting skills to the stage.

Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/circus-of-illusion-tickets/artist/2767004