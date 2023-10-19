CHRISTMAS UNDER THE BIG TOP Set For Next Month

Get ready for the most exciting event of the year! Christmas Under the Big Top is coming to Burnley Oval, Richmond from November 24th to December 24th.

With over 2 and a half hours of unlimited festive fun, this extraordinary event has something for everyone!

Join Mrs Claus for some festive storytelling and carols that are sure to put everyone in the Christmas spirit. Write and send off your letter to Santa with the help of special letter writing elves. Watch thrilling performances by Circus Royale, meet Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street and enjoy their Christmas show. Savor delicious treats at Mrs Claus' Bakery, and create special take-home crafts with our cheeky elves! Enjoy an array of activities and interactive experiences, carnival games, kids rides, and so much more – everything that makes this season truly special.

DON'T MISS out on this amazing family event! You'll be able to experience the magic of Christmas in our interactive walkthrough under the big top tent, where you can see, hear, touch, and smell all the wonders of the season.

The standard ticket includes two and a half hours of unlimited festive fun including all of our activities:

· Interactive Walkthrough: Experience the magic of Christmas in this interactive walk-through under the big top tent. You'll be able to see, hear, touch, and smell all the wonders of the season.

· See Santa: No trip to Christmas Under the Big Top is complete without a visit to Santa himself. You can even take photos with him for an additional charge.

· Mrs Claus' Bakery: Decorate your own delicious treat and savour your creation at Mrs Claus' Bakery.

· Elf's Workshop: Spend some time with the cheeky elves creating special take-home crafts.

· Mrs Claus Storytelling Corner: Join Mrs Claus for some festive storytelling and carols that are sure to put everyone in the Christmas spirit.

· North Pole Post Office: Write and send off your letter to Santa with the help of special letter writing elves.

· Sesame Street Meet and Greet: Enjoy the music and fun of ‘The Sesame Street Christmas Show' and meet Elmo and Cookie Monster for a photo opportunity.

· Roaming Christmas Friends: Meet Christmas elves, a walking / talking Christmas bauble, plum pudding, the snow queen, and the Christmas bear all frantically preparing for the busiest time of year. They're never too busy to say hello and stop for a selfie with you.

· Santa Land: Take a sneak peek into Santa Land through his loungeroom window and see just what Santa is up to as the big day draws nearer.

· Stacka-Blocks: Let your creativity flow in this free play block construction zone where your creations are limited only by your imagination.

· And so so much more

VIP ticket includes all of the Standard ticket inclusions plus:

· Your very own VIP Lanyard.

· Priority access to the start of your session.

· VIP entry (front of line access) to visit Santa* and all other activations at the event.

· VIP seating at the Sesame Street and Circus Show.

· Food Voucher (to redeem) for Chicken Nuggets or Hot Dog + Chips + Small Drink.

· Complimentary gift from the Toy Shop.



All members of a group or family must have VIP tickets to enjoy VIP benefits.

An adult accompanying a child with a VIP ticket must also have a VIP ticket.

* Santa photo is an additional cost.

Family ticket includes entry for up to 4 individuals. This must include at least 1 adult. Family Tickets are only available for evening sessions.

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by contacting one of our friendly Christmas Elves on 0474 220 050.