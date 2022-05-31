Applications Now Open For The Weasle Eicke Scholarship

CrewCare have announced that applications for the Weasle Eicke Scholarship in partnership with RMIT University are now open! The training is designed to deliver attendees a mix of theory-based learning and on the job paid work placement.

The four-week course consists of equal parts face-to-face learning and paid work placement facilitated by Australia's leading production providers. Some areas of study include Staging, Rigging, Audio, Video, Lighting Design, Venue Skills, Promotion and Ticketing.

This is an equal opportunity program that provides successful applicants the chance to engage with peers and be exposed to onsite employment, networking, and mentorship opportunities in their chosen fields.

Tertiary students studying live production courses at RMIT and other learning institutions and unskilled labourers with some existing entertainment industry experience are encouraged to apply.

Applicants are required to be 18 years and over and residents of Victoria. Students from regional areas will also receive a $100 contribution per night towards any accommodation costs while attending training days in Melbourne.

To be eligible you must be;

An Australian Citizen (or holder of a Current Work Visa) and residing in Victoria

Fully Vaccinated for COVID 19

18 years and over

To apply head to crewcare.org.au/weasle-eicke-scholarship and fill in the application.

A Pathway to Jobs in Live Music is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

Applications close at 5pm on Monday June 6, 2022.