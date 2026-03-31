Zach Theater Teases PETER PAN GOES WRONG and More in 2026-2027 Season

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Zach Theater has revealed two titles for its 2026–2027 season, alongside the return of Austin’s popular holiday tradition, Dave Steakley’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Winter 2027 will bring the international comedy sensation Peter Pan Goes Wrong. From the team behind the Tony Award-winning hit The Play That Goes Wrong, this raucous, family-friendly comedy reimagines J.M. Barrie’s classic with signature theatrical chaos. An accident-prone drama club attempts its most ambitious production yet—with flying actors, technical mishaps, and plenty of things going hilariously wrong.

Spring 2027 will feature the Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple. With a Grammy-winning score blending jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues, the musical brings new life to Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Spanning 40 years, it follows Celie’s journey from hardship to self-discovery, celebrating resilience, love, and empowerment.

Also returning is Steakley’s long-running adaptation of A Christmas Carol, now in its 12th year. A sold-out favorite for seven consecutive seasons, the production features updated songs and new elements each year.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Winter 2027 | The Topfer at Zach

Written by Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis, and Harry Shields

Age Recommendation: Ages 8+

A side-splitting theatrical disaster unfolds as everything that can go wrong does. With collapsing sets, missed cues, and onstage chaos, this high-energy comedy delivers a wildly entertaining night of live theatre.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Spring 2027 | The Topfer at Zach

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray

Based on the novel by Alice Walker

Age Recommendation: Ages 13+ (contains depictions of racism, sexism, violence, and strong language)

This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical follows Celie’s powerful journey of resilience and self-discovery. Featuring a soaring score and deeply moving story, the production explores love, survival, and the strength of the human spirit.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November–December 2026 | The Topfer at Zach

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and directed by Dave Steakley

Musical direction by Allen Robertson

Age Recommendation: Ages 6+ (includes strobe lighting and haze)

Zach’s signature holiday production returns with its vibrant musical take on Dickens’ classic story. Blending pop music with theatrical spectacle, this annual tradition follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformative journey through past, present, and future.

SEASON TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

The 2026–2027 season is currently available to renewing subscribers. The “Early Bird” renewal deadline is May 1.

Zach XP subscriptions are $39 per month and include access to all season productions. Members receive early access to reserve seats for the 2026–2027 season in Summer 2026.