Austin Gay Men's Chorus to Present FREEDOM UNFINISHED: FROM RECKONING TO JOY

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The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will present its spring concert, Freedom Unfinished: From Reckoning to Joy. Performances take place Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. at First Austin, 901 Trinity Street.

At the heart of the program is a striking musical dialogue between two composers named Thompson, separated by more than 70 years. Selections from Randall Thompson’s Testament of Freedom (1943), inspired by the writings of Thomas Jefferson, are interwoven with movements from Joel Thompson’s Seven Last Words of the Unarmed (2015). Together, the works offer contrasting perspectives on liberty, justice and lived experience, inviting audiences to reflect on how the meaning of freedom continues to evolve.

As an LGBTQ+ chorus, the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus approaches freedom as both deeply personal and profoundly communal. That perspective shapes a program that moves from reflection to celebration, blending gospel, contemporary works and popular music that expresses resilience, joy and connection.

The concert features music that spans generations and genres, including the emotional lift of “Rise Up,” the enduring power of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” the anthemic energy of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90,” and Beyoncé’s “Freedom.” Together, these selections create an evening that honors struggle while celebrating the expanding possibilities of belonging and expression.

Freedom Unfinished: From Reckoning to Joy continues the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus’ commitment to presenting programs that engage audiences through artistry, storytelling and community connection.

