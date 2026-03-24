NEWSIES, CINDERELLA and More Set for Impact Arts Summer Stock Austin 2026

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Impact Arts has revealed its 22nd Season of Summer Stock Austin. The 2026 lineup includes family friendly theatre with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Disney’s Newsies: The Musical. Tickets available at impactarts.org/ssa-2026 beginning Friday, March 27 at 10am.

Summer Stock Austin 2026 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre beginning July 23 through August 9, 2026 with a special one-night only Season Sneak Peek event on July 20 featuring upcoming talents and alumni sharing theatrical excellence and professional performances by youth. Season performances will play in rotation with varying schedules.

Casting and Production Teams for Summer Stock Austin 2026 will be announced at a later date.

SEASON SNEAK PEEK

July 20 at 8:00 pm | McCullough Theatre

An Exclusive Summer Stock Experience – One Night Only!

Celebrate the launch of Summer Stock Austin’s 22nd season with this one-night-only evening of performance, possibility, and community! Featuring alumni and current company members, Sneak Peek is a dynamic showcase of songs and dance numbers from nearly 20 musicals, giving audiences a vibrant glimpse of both the 2026 season and the future dreams of Summer Stock Austin. With a special focus on Disney’s Newsies and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition), this event is a rare chance to experience the range, passion, and artistry of the young performers who bring our summers to life. More than a preview, it is a celebration of what is, what is next, and what is still possible.

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

July 23–August 9 (10 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

Enchanted Edition

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman

A fresh and vibrant reimagining of the classic fairy tale, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition) draws inspiration from the beloved 1997 musical starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. In a world of romance, magic, and possibility, Cinderella learns that she is not waiting for life to happen to her — she has the power to shape it herself. This enchanting production celebrates courage, hope, and the belief that dreams are only the beginning. Because sometimes the wish is granted — and then it is up to us to do something with it.

DISNEY’S NEWSIES: THE MUSICAL

July 31–August 9, 2026 (10 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally Produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Based on the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, Disney’s Newsies is a bold, exhilarating musical about young people discovering the power they hold when they stand together. In a world that expects them to stay quiet, these newsies choose to rise, speak out, and fight for something better. Filled with soaring music, explosive choreography, and unstoppable energy, Newsies is a celebration of resilience, community, and the belief that tomorrow can be changed by those brave enough to seize the day.