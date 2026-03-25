Cast Set for PUEBLO REVOLT Regional Premiere at Ground Floor Theatre

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Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the regional premiere of Pueblo Revolt written by Dillon Christoper Chitto and directed by Carl Gonzales playing May 7–23, 2026 at Ground Floor Theatre.

Written by Dillon Christopher Chitto, an Indigenous playwright of Mississippi Choctaw, Isleta, and Laguna Pueblo descent, Pueblo Revolt is a dark comedy that tells the story of two brothers in Pueblo Isleta. In this regional premiere, the two discuss their place in history, in society and in their assigned social status, revolution, and what they are willing to do to live freely on the cusp of the Pueblo Revolt in New Mexico. Pueblo Revolt features AJ Reyes as Feem Whim and Benjamin G. Bazán as Ba’homa.

With direction by Carl Gonzales, the production team includes assistant direction by Astrid Rangel, scenic design by Maggie Armendariz, lighting design by Luis Sandoval, costume design by Cece Sanchez, property design and set dressing by Kiryat Castillo, sound design by Johann Solo, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, technical direction by Frederick Demps, graphic design by Erica Moreno with Mia Gomez-Reyes as production stage manager and Megan Ortiz as stage manager.