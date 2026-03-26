Cast and Creatives Set for VINCENT at Penfold Theatre Company

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Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for Vincent by Leanord Nimoy and directed by Beth Burns running June 4–21, 2026 at Penfold Theatre, located at 2120 N Mays St #290 in Round Rock, TX.

Penfold-co-founders Ryan Crowder and Nathan Jerkins return to revive their performances as they alternate in the single role originated by Leonard Nimoy. Based on an earlier work by Phillip Stephens, Vincent intimately relates the life story of the iconic painter, Vincent Van Gogh, from the perspective of his brother Theo.

Based on actual letters between the pair, the play goes beyond mere biography of the misunderstood artist by celebrating the courage, passion, and lust for life that art kindles in us all. Vincent will feature French jazz music from local artist Julie Slim (vocalist) with Shirley Johnson (accordion).

Written by Leonard Nimoy and directed by Beth Burns the production team includes Costume Design by Buffy Manners, Sound Design and Projection Design by Lowell Bartholomee, Lighting and Set Design by Natalie George, Properties Design by Marco Noyola, with Mirari Porras as Production Manager.

Penfold is located at 2120 N. Mays St #290, Round Rock, TX 78664 in Rock Creek Plaza at I-35 and Texas Ave. Free parking is available on site. Round Rock Rides offers a convenient drop-off point at Rock Creek Plaza. To learn more about this low-cost ride-sharing program, visit here.