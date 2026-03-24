Why Liza Minnelli Hired (and Fired) Martin Scorsese for Broadway's THE ACT

Liza Minnelli is looking back on her storied career in the Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, a newly released memoir from the EGOT winner. Her book is full of new revelations, from her relationships with her mother, Judy Garland , to her legendary time in show business.In Chapter 7, Minnelli details her relationship with director Martin Scorsese , both romantically and artistically. While starring in his 1977 film New York, New York, she began a "passionate romance" with the director, which was filled with high emotions and heavy drug use. Despite some good moments, the affair was fraught with trouble. As she puts it, “We were on a runaway train. Nothing good could come of it. It got worse.”Of particular interest to Broadway fans was how that project (and their affair) led to his involvement in The Act, a brand-new Kander and Ebb musical with Minnelli at the forefront. Despite having no experience as a stage director, the actress lobbied for Scorsese to direct her in the musical, despite the pleas of producers, telling them, "No Marty, no me, and therefore no show.”Unfortunately for the production, all of that work to recruit Scorsese was less than fruitful. With no prior experience, Minnelli recalls that “Marty wasn’t familiar with the art of bringing people on and off a stage, without disturbing the flow of a show. He was in over his head."Just as quickly as Scorsese was hired, he was fired. After disastrous out-of-town tryouts, producer Cy Feuer told Minnelli that she needed to be the one to make the call and deliver the news to Scorsese. "It damn near killed me and broke my heart," she remembers. However, she notes that it was for the best. Suffering from intense exhaustion from his multiple projects (and substance abuse), Scorsese soon landed in the hospital.As for The Act, Gower Champion ultimately took over the directing reins, which, for Minnelli, "would be a grueling physical experience." However, for her performance as Las Vegas singer Michelle Craig, she would take home her third Tony Award for the show, which went on to run for 233 performances on Broadway.

Liza Minnelli's memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, is now available in bookstores from Grand Central Publishing. Find out what critics think of it here.

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an entertainment icon whose career spans over six decades. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture.



Liza Minnelli Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Martin Scorsese Photo Courtesy of CBS