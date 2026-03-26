Cast Set for Austin Premiere of SEARED at Austin Playhouse

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Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the Austin premiere of Seared, a comedy by Theresa Rebeck. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, Seared is a spicy comedy of culinary chaos as it dives into the high-stakes world of an up-and-coming restaurant. Playing June 5–28, 2026 at Austin Playhouse.

Seared is a fiery, fast-paced play that dives into the mayhem of a small restaurant, with its sharp dialogue and dynamic characters. When a genius chef battles with his business partner over the future of their restaurant, the arrival of a seasoned restaurant consultant adds fuel to the fire, igniting a conflict that promises to leave everyone craving more. Exploring the tension between art and commerce, the pressure to succeed and the passion that drives people to create, Seared will leave audiences hungry for more.

Casting for Seared includes Austin Playhouse Artistic Company members Sarah Zeringue (The Importance of Being Earnest, Baskerville, The Norwegians) as Emily and Ben Wolfe (Peril in the Alps, Baskerville, The Norwegians) as Mike with Devin Finn (The Importance of Being Earnest, Describe the Night) as Harry, and Addrian Shontai (Fat Ham) as Rodney.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock. The additional creative team includes Mark Novick as lighting designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; Megan Clarke as assistant stage manager, and Barry Miller as stage manager.