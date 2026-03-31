PETER PAN GOES WRONG and THE COLOR PURPLE Set for Zach Theater 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zach Theater (Zach) has announcef two of the 2026-2027 Season titles in addition to the return of Austin's hottest holiday tradition, Dave Steakley's adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Winter 2027 brings the international comedy sensation Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The team behind the Tony Award-winning global hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, unleashes their trademark comic mayhem on the J.M. Barrie classic Peter Pan with a raucous family-friendly comedy disaster. Brace yourselves for an awfully big adventure when an inept and accident-prone drama club sets out to present the much-loved classic tale of Peter Pan, their most audacious production to date in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Spring at Zach brings the Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple. With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple gives an exhilarating new spirit to Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Set against the backdrop of 40 years, The Color Purple chronicles the inspiring journey of Celie, following her evolution from a downtrodden young woman to a beacon of hope and empowerment. Discovering her inner strength and voice amidst a lifetime of adversity, this musical celebration is a testament to the human spirit and the healing power of love.

"Great storytelling needs an audience. Some stories refuse to be frozen on a page or locked in a frame - they crave to live and breathe. Told sitting close and passed from voice to voice, these are stories shaped by the people who tell them and the people who lean in to listen,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley.

“That's the soul of our 2026-27 season. We're taking bold and beloved stories and making them entirely our own. One-of-a-kind experiences, hand-crafted right here at Zach for the people who call our city home. From the stunning and deeply moving The Color Purple—staged for the first time in Austin—to the off-the-wall hilarity of Peter Pan Goes Wrong—another Austin premiere, and one of the most fun nights out you can have at the theater! We're excited to give you a glimpse of what next season has in store with these two shows, as we shine a light on stories that bring us together. Join us in the room where strangers become neighbors."

Sold out seven years running, Dave Steakley's modern hit musical and family-friendly adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens returns for the 12th year. With its annual refresh including new songs and surprises for the season, audiences won't want to miss this holiday season add-on.

Patrons may visit zachtheater.org/seasonpreview to sign up for updates and notifications on the upcoming season. Current subscribers may renew now.

The full 2026-2027 Zach Season will be announced after a special VIP sneak peek event on Tuesday, May 5.

2026-2027 SEASON PREVIEW:

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Winter 2027 | The Topfer at Zach

Written by Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis, and Harry Shields

Flying actors, pyrotechnics, sharp hooks. What could possibly go wrong? Buckle up for a side-splitting rollercoaster of a comedy that never slows down. From the Tony Award-winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, this hilarious show takes off from Cue 1… and immediately goes off the rails. With casting disputes, wardrobe malfunctions, and collapsing sets, the journey to Neverland veers wildly off course in this laugh-out-loud spectacle. It's the most joyfully unhinged night out you'll have in Austin, and proof that live theater is truly a miracle.

Age Recommendation: Ages 8 +.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Spring 2027 | The Topfer at Zach

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, Stephen Bray

Based on the novel written by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment Motion Picture

Both a Tony and Grammy Award-winner, The Color Purple is a profoundly beautiful story about bringing light back into your life. Follow Celie's deeply moving journey of resilience and strength in this beloved musical based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The iconic score stuns with soaring hallelujahs, electrifying juke joint rhythms, and show-stopping anthems. Experience this masterpiece at Zach and leave with a powerful reminder that it's never too late to fully arrive.

Age Recommendation: Ages 13 +. This production contains overt racism and sexism, depictions of physical and sexual violence, references to rape and incest, and strong language.

HOLIDAY ADD-ON:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November–December 2026 | The Topfer at Zach

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

This is how Austin does the holidays! Zach's beloved take on A Christmas Carol returns to light up the stage with dazzling pop music, infectious energy, and unbridled joy. Dickens' timeless tale of a bitter miser who's visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve gets a glow-up in this bold musical adaptation. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge as he journeys through the past, present, and future in this musical extravaganza that will warm even the coldest heart. Whether it's your twelfth time or your first, join us for the unmissable ATX tradition. This night? Anything but silent.

Age Recommendation: Ages 6 +. This production incorporates the use of strobe lighting effects and haze.

SEASON TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS:

The 2026-2027 Season is currently on sale to renewing subscribers only. “Early Bird” deadline for current Season Subscribers to renew their seats is by Friday, May 1. Subscribers who choose to auto-renew will renew automatically each season. For more information call 512-476-0594 x1 or go to zachtheater.org. Visit zachtheater.org/subscribe to learn more about subscriptions.

Zach XP subscriptions are $39 per month and give access to all Season shows including Zapata: A Folklórico Superhero Musical now through April 26; Charlotte's Web now May 17; Dear Evan Hansen April 8 – May 17; Annie, June 21 – August 2; Sally and Tom, July 22 – August 23; Come From Away, August 19 – September 27; and all 2026-27 Season shows. Zach XP Members get early access to reserve seats for the 2026-27 Season in Summer 2026. Visit zachtheater.org/zachxp to learn more.

To sign up for updates on subscriptions, season info or general on sale please visit zachtheater.org/seasonpreview.