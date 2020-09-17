ZACH Theatre Presents SONGS UNDER THE STARS A Fall Outdoor Concert Series

Four concerts over four weekends, socially distanced and live.

ZACH Theatre has announced weekly Fall Concert Series "Songs Under the Stars", October 15 through November 8. Thursdays through Sundays in October will bring the sounds of performance live on The People's Plaza at ZACH Theatre. Opening the series, Jill Blackwood and Matthew Redden will take the Broadway Classics outside with "On Broadway" playing October 15-18, followed by "70's Female Rockstars" featuring Leslie McDonel, Olive Nice, and Laura Benedict playing October 22-25, and Judy R. Arnold, Kenny Williams, and Roderick Sanford with "Motown Grooves" playing October 29-November 1. Rounding out the series, November 5 - 8 will be CHANEL, star of London's TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, with tickets on sale for this concert series in October.

Employing all necessary health and safety guidelines, ZACH Theatre is ready to welcome patrons back on campus. Although socially distanced pod seating will look different than a traditional show at ZACH, the "Songs Under the Stars" concert series will hold the energy that live performance brings.

Opening week will star Jill Blackwood and Matthew Redden with "On Broadway." Celebrating the Golden Age of Broadway. ZACH's dynamic duo sings selections from legendary musicals including The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King and I, Anything Goes, Ragtime and more.

For the second week, ZACH's "Songs Under the Stars" series will bring the iconic female voices of the 1970's alive on the Plaza with "70's Female Rockstars." Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Janis Joplin, and others will be showcased in this series performed by Leslie McDonel, Olive Nice, and Laura Benedict. Groove to hits like "Me and Bobby McGee", "It's Too Late Baby", "You're So Vain", and "Barracuda."

The last week of October will bring, "Motown Grooves." Jam to the sizzlin' sound of Motown and Soul! Austin legend Judy R. Arnold pays tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, while The Platters lead singer Kenny Williams and Soul-Man Roderick Sanford delight with music from Sam and Dave, Stevie Wonder, Same Cooke and more.

Powerhouse soloist CHANEL returns to ZACH Theatre to close out the series with "SUPERSTAR: CHANEL" paying tribute to the great female vocalists who shaped her, including Billie Holiday, Barbara Streisand, Whitney Houston and the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner.

A statement from ZACH Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Elisbeth Challener:

"We are excited to launch our new outdoor concert series, "Songs Under the Stars", a safe and enjoyable way for us to gather and enjoy live music by ZACH Theatre favorites. Our staff and Trustees have worked hand-in-hand with city officials to create a socially distant and artfully close concert experience.

This has been an extraordinarily challenging time for all of us in the arts, and after hundreds of conversations and surveys with our audience, it's clear that people are in need of joyful entertainment and inspiration more than ever. We are happy to get back to the business of live performance which has been at the core of our city and ZACH for a century, and look forward to making great new memories on a cool fall evening in ZACH's newest performance venue."

"SONGS UNDER THE STARS" | 2020 FALL CONCERT SERIES:

WEEK 1: On Broadway

Performances by Jill Blackwood and Matthew Reddin

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

October 15-18 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK 2: 70's Female Rockstars

Songs of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Janis Joplin and more

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

October 22-25 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK 3: Motown Grooves

Performances by Judy R. Arnold, Kenny Williams, and Roderick Sanford

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

October 29-November 1 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

WEEK 4: SUPERSTAR: CHANEL

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

November 5-8 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for week four will go sale in Oct.

Run Time for Series: All performances will run approximately one hour with no intermission.

Full information on the 2020 Fall Concert Series can be found HERE.

SEATING OPTIONS:

All seating will be assigned with the option of a Pod or Cabana.

Social-distanced seating pods for two, three, four or six people on the plaza are bring your own chair.

Premium Cabana seating (chairs provided), private tent seats six and includes the option to pre-order drinks.

TICKETING OPTIONS:

Advanced sales only, online at zachtheatre.org or by phone at 512-476-0594. NO walk-ups. Tickets for Week 1-3 (On Broadway, 70's Female Rockstars, Motown Groves); General public on sale September 18.

Tickets for Week 4 (SUPERSTAR: CHANEL); Subscriber early access October 1-4. General public on sale October 5.

For concert series subscribers will each receive one 2-person pod. Upgrade options available for purchase.

Tickets start at $70 for a 2-person pod and are available for purchase at zachtheatre.org/songunderthestars.

SAFTEY PROTOCOL:

Sanitation after each performance using a combination of wipes, disinfecting sprays and electrostatic sprayers.

Masks required unless seated and will also be available on-site.

Designated admission times.

Modified seating in Pods to create at least 6-foot distance between each group.

Increased pre order options with Premium Cabana (bar, parking, etc.) will be available to limit person to person interaction.

Hand Sanitizer locations throughout the campus including entry and exit.

Social distancing markers at outdoor bar located on The People's Plaza in front of ZACH.

STREAMING OPTIONS:

Each concert in the series will be available the following week to stream online.

Ticket purchases will include a unique video link for patrons.

ZACH will continue to communicate clearly and directly about their plans and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment.

Find more information on safety, procedures, and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

