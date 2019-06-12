Tickets On Sale For SEUSSICAL, JR. At HCCT

The Hill Country Community Theatre presents the musical "Seussical Jr." for four performances only! Tickets are now on sale!



"Oh, the thinks you can think" when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Performances of "Seussical Jr." are: Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 at 2:15 PM.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 at the entrance to Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for kids. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theHCCT.org, or by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944.

Bring the entire family for this magical musical





