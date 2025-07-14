Submissions Now Open for New Manifest Theatre's MANIFEST MINIFEST 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Manifest Theatre is now accepting submissions for its sixth annual MANIFEST MINIFEST, a short play festival taking place October 1–4, 2025 at Ground Floor Theatre in Austin, Texas.

Playwrights are invited to submit original short works in response to this year’s theme: “the revolution will not be televised,” inspired by Gil Scott-Heron’s iconic poem and song.

Selected works will engage with themes of revolution, resistance, and radical imagination. A curated committee will select five short plays for full production during the festival. Chosen playwrights will each receive a $500 honorarium.

Scripts must be no longer than 20 pages. The submission deadline is July 25, 2025 at midnight CST. Submissions may be uploaded at newmanifest.org/manifest-minifest-6.

"When I saw the suggestion inspired by Gil Scott-Heron's poem, I knew that was the winner," said Producing Artistic Director Simone Alexander. "This piece was published in 1970, but it's very timely right now. I consider us a group of grassroots activists, and we use art as a platform to create change."

In addition to the five selected productions, Manifest Minifest 6 will also feature artist workshops, community panels, and a special revival of the New Manifest Theatre podcast.

About New Manifest Theatre Company

Founded in 2018 by Simone Alexander, New Manifest Theatre Company is committed to reflecting collective human experiences through inclusive, contemporary storytelling. The company champions new work, creative expression, and community-centered collaboration.

For more information, visit newmanifest.org.