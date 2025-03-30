Review: THE COVER OF LIFE at City Theatre Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Theatre’s production of The Cover of Life, directed by Andy Berkovsky, arrives just in time for Women’s History Month—and it couldn’t be more fitting. This heartfelt and beautifully textured play by R.T. Robinson lifts the veil on the lives of women whose stories have too often gone untold: the wives and mothers who held their homes—and themselves—together while World War II raged oceans away.

(left to right) Dawn Erin (Kate Miller), Angela Matta (Weetsie), Nicole Elliot (Tood)

The Cover of Life

PC: City Theatre Austin

Written in the early 1990s by Louisiana playwright R.T. Robinson, The Cover of Life is semi-autobiographical and deeply rooted in Southern storytelling traditions. Robinson’s fascination with family dynamics and small-town resilience is evident in every line. The play was inspired by a real-life magazine article he came across as a boy—about three young war brides living under one roof in rural Louisiana while their husbands fought overseas. What Robinson explores is what happens behind the American ideal of “the good wartime woman.”

The title itself is a poignant irony. Despite their strength, sacrifice, and emotional labor, these women never made the Life magazine cover. But in Robinson’s play, they finally take center stage.

Set in 1943 in a small town in Louisiana, the play captures the duality of Southern womanhood with astonishing grace. Berkovsky’s direction wisely leans into this contradiction—how these women are expected to be charming, god-fearing, and polite while simmering underneath with questions, frustrations, and longing.

In the South, hospitality often comes with a side of sharp wit, and the phrase “bless your heart” can conceal as much as it reveals. These women are more than the sweet tea and smiles might suggest—they are resilient, outspoken, and sometimes rebellious, though their rebellion might be whispered behind kitchen doors or delivered in a sharp-tongued exchange across the parlor.

The central trio of brides—Tood (Nicole Elliot), Weetsie (Angela Mata), and Sybil (Holley Garrison)—live under the sweet but iron-willed mother-in-law, Aunt Ola (Terri Bennett). Each is married to a Cliffert brother, men who—like their mother—are gentle and steady, yet also bear the hard edge of their father’s legacy. The young brides’ lives are upended by the arrival of a sharp-tongued New York reporter, Kate Miller (Dawn Erin), who has been sent to cover their story for Life magazine.

(left to right) Terri Bennett (Aunt Ola), Angela Matta (Weetsie), Nicole Elliot (Tood), Holley Garrison (Sybil)

The Cover of Life

PC: City Theatre Austin

Nicole Elliot portrays Tood with remarkable charm and emotional depth. Her Tood is smart and self-aware but not bitter—more curious than angry, more courageous than cautious. With her energetic spirit and tender heart, Tood grounds the group, offering not just kindness but a low, steady thrum of rebellion that the others depend on, whether they admit it or not.

Sybil, on the surface, is the most free-spirited of the three, but there’s conflict brewing beneath her boldness. Holley Garrison gives us a Sybil who is unapologetically forward-thinking—sarcastic, sensual, and open in ways that clash almost violently with her sister-in-law Weetsie. Angela Mata plays Weetsie with a razor-sharp edge and understated comedy. While she clings to appearances, status, and tradition like a badge of honor, Mata’s performance slowly reveals the deep insecurity and even envy that lie beneath. Her disdain for Sybil is rooted not only in a sense of moral superiority but in a fear of what freedom might look like if she allowed herself to want it.

Dawn Erin’s portrayal of Kate Miller is a 1940s New Yorker through and through. Her clipped cadence and skeptical eye are slowly softened by the warmth and complexity of the Southern women she meets. Initially aloof and bemused, she becomes increasingly invested in their lives—and more surprisingly, in their futures. Her chemistry with Nicole Elliot’s Tood becomes the emotional center of the piece. These two women, worlds apart in culture and class, forge a friendship that suggests something quietly radical: when women truly see one another, they can offer each other comfort, escape, and growth.

As Aunt Ola, Terri Bennett brings a grounded, lived-in realism to the matriarch of the Cliffert clan. She is the kind of Southern mother who understands her sons’ flaws—and perhaps her husband’s failings too—but supports them with a quiet strength and a conditional patience. Or does she? Bennett wisely lets the ambiguity come to light.

Rounding out the ensemble is Rosy Witschi as Addie Mae, the local reporter serving as a liaison to Life magazine. Witschi’s performance brings welcome comic relief just when the story takes a darker turn. Jesse Ray Payne appears as Tommy, the only Cliffert brother shown on stage. The scenes between Payne and Elliot’s Tood are sweet and intimate but conflicted and full of uncertainty, thus speaking volumes of what real marriage looked like in an era where men made all the decisions and women weren’t even allowed to have their own bank accounts.

The Cover of Life isn’t about medals earned or battles won—it’s about the emotional wars waged in kitchens and bedrooms, in letters sent and unsent, in compromises made and dreams deferred. Berkovsky’s direction honors the play’s original purpose with a light but loving hand. His staging allows Robinson’s script to breathe, letting the humor and heartbreak rise organically while highlighting the wit, warmth, and endurance of Southern women.

In the end, The Cover of Life is a beautiful contradiction—much like the women it portrays. It is a play about silence, told with clarity; a story about the overlooked, brought to the forefront for all to see. In this tender, spirited production at City Theatre, it becomes exactly what it set out to be: a tribute—not just to the women who lived it but to those who dared to tell it.

Duration: A little under 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission.

(left to right) Angela Matta (Weetsie), Holley Garrison (Sybil), Nicole Elliot (Tood)

The Cover of Life

PC: City Theatre Austin

The Cover of Life

Book by R.T. Ribonson

Directed by Andy Berkovsky

City Theatre Austin

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin 78722

Upcoming Performances:

THU Apr 3rd, at 8:00 PM

FRI Apr 4th, at 8:00 PM

SAT Apr 5th, at 8:00 PM

SUN Apr 6th, at 3:00 PM

