Photos: THE COMPLETE PICTURE Rehearsals at Texas State University's Musical Development Laboratory

The Complete Picture, A New Rock Musical will be presented on Sept. 21 at 3 pm in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall as a part of the musical theatre program’s Musical Development Laboratory. Get a first look at rehearsal photos!

The creative team, which included Erin Maya, Nicholas James Connell (music director and co-creator of Off-Broadway’s hit musical Titanique), and Riley Thomas, joined forces with Texas State faculty, students, and alumni for a week-long workshop experience.

Based on her own life, Maya’s The Complete Picture follows the story of Kira, a 36-year-old photographer who has never confronted her donor-conceived identity. When she gets pregnant, she must finally reconcile with the truth of her roots to pass on her entire genealogy. With her dead dad constantly in her ear, together they delve into the complicated process of tracking down the donor. But digging up family secrets takes a toll on the people closest to her who want those secrets to stay buried. Centered around a father-daughter relationship, The Complete Picture digs into the rawness, mystery, and complex identity crisis faced by anyone investigating their complete picture.

Following the performance, a talkback session with the creative team will offer the audience a unique opportunity to engage with the artists and discuss the themes and processes behind the musical's development.

Uncover The Complete Picture Sept. 21 at 3 pm in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall; admission is free, but a reservation is required. Reservations can be made online at www.txstatepresents.com.



Mia Kaplan

Blair Medina Baldwin

Jacob Canderozzi

Nicholas James Connell

Jacob Canderozzi, Amelia Aguilar, Kaitlin Hopkins, Chloe Meinershagen, and Mia Kaplan

The Creative Team

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE