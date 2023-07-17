Photos: First Look at the Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS at ZACH Theatre

Head Over Heels will play August 9-September 10, 2023.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

All new photos have been released of the cast of the regional premiere of Head Over Heels at ZACH Theatre.   Check out the photos below!

This production features musical direction of the band by Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famer and Go-Go bassist Kathy Valentine. Head Over Heels is written by Jeff Whitty and James Magruder with music and lyrics by 2021 Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Go-Go’s.

This joyful Broadway hit follows a royal family on a quest from their Arcadian Kingdom to find love and to keep their famous “Beat.”

Head Over Heels will play August 9-September 10, 2023 under the direction of Dave Steakley with musical direction of the cast by Allen Robertson at The Topfer at ZACH with a ZACH360 immersive experience.

Photo Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro, edited by Melissa Taylor

Recommended For You