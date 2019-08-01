Paper Chairs Announces The Texas Premiere Of PLANO By Will Arbery

paper chairs enthusiastically announces its next production, PLANO written by Will Arbery and directed by returning paper chairs co-founder Dustin Wills. This marks the second collaboration between Arbery and Wills, who previously presented Evanston Salt Costs Climbing with New Neighborhood . PLANO recently received its NYC debut with Clubbed Thumb . Now paper chairs is thrilled to give this very Texas play its very Texas premiere!

In PLANO, three sisters are each suffering from strange household plagues. The men in their lives keep disappearing or doubling; time keeps leapfrogging; and the slugs just won't go away. Plano, Texas, seems to be not just a nearby city but also a malevolent existential state. The New Yorker recently described PLANO as "a David Lynch script performed as screwball comedy." In the writer's words: "My play is about three sisters on a porch in Dallas, dealing with a series of hauntings which are linked to the male presences in their lives," Arbery told Playbill last summer . "It's about time moving so fast you don't have time to think. And dying while you're still alive. And not being able to help the people you love."

The cast is made up of paper chairs co-founder Elizabeth Doss ( Murder Ballad Murder Mystery, Totalitarians) , Heather Hanna ( The Method Gun, Stop Hitting Yourself) , and Hannah Kenah (The Method Gun, Field Guide ) as the three sisters. Also featuring Janelle Buchanan ( Doubt, Omnium Gatherum ), and welcoming back to Austin stages the founders of Rubber Repertory: Josh Meyer (Dionysus in 69, Biography of Physical Sensations) and Matt Hislope (Mr. Z Loves Company, A Thought in Three Parts) . Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Will Arbery (Playwright) is a native Texan whose other plays include Evanston Salt Costs Climbing (New Neighborhood), Wheelchair (3 Hole Press), and the upcoming Heroes of the Fourth Turning receiving its world premiere this Fall at Playwrights Horizons. He's currently under commission from Playwrights Horizons and Shadowcatcher Entertainment. He's a member of The Working Farm at SPACE on Ryder Farm, Page 73's Interstate 73, and Youngblood. This recent interview with the Brooklyn Rail offers more insight into PLANO' s playwright.

Dustin Wills (Director) is a paper chairs co-founder and currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming projects include Hansol Jung's Wolf Play (Soho Rep) and A Boy's Company Presents: Tell Me If I'm Hurting You by Jeremy O. Harris (Playwrights Horizons). Recent projects: Frontières Sans Frontiéres (Bushwick Starr, Top Ten Theatrical Productions 2017 - New York Magazine ), Masculinity Max (Public Theatre), Mozart's Die Zauberflöte (Yale Opera), L 'Egisto (Yale Baroque), O, Earth (Foundry Theatre). He is a two-time recipient of the Princess Grace Award, and a Drama League & Boris Sagal directing fellow.

PLANO features scenic design by Lisa Laratta (Antigonick, Poor Herman) , costume design by Iman Corbani (The Women of ____ [A Song Not Song]) , lighting design by Natalie George (Thr3e Zisters, Baal) , and sound design by Dustin Wills (Catalina) .

Performances begin September 12 and are scheduled for three weeks until September 28 at The Ground Floor Theatre: 979 Springdale Rd. Suite 122, Austin, TX 78702. Show dates vary weekly: Thursday-Saturday, 9/12-9/14; Thursday-Sunday, 9/19-9/22; Wednesday-Saturday, 9/25-9/28

All performances begin at 8:00pm. Ticketing information forthcoming at www.paperchairs.com.





