Other Worlds Film Festival Announces Closing Film and Full Schedule For 2020 Festival

Other Worlds Film Festival (Other Worlds), the premier SciFi Film Festival in the United States, announces the full 2020 festival schedule with special events, conversations, podcasts and more.

Recently named as one of "The World's Best 50 Genre Fests" by MovieMaker Magazine, the seventh annual festival will feature more than forty films, including features, documentaries, and shorts showcasing the diverse genre of SciFi over six days virtually December 1-6, 2020.

Badges for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival are available at two levels and are on sale now at otherworldsfilmfest.com/badges. Individual tickets will go on sale November 24.

This year's Defender of the Universe Award honors David Twohy celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the SciFi classic PITCH BLACK. Defender of the Universe David Twohy broke into Hollywood writing Critters 2 and Warlock before successes like The Fugitive, Terminal Velocity, and G.I. Jane.

"Although being apart from our fans is a big letdown, going virtual has allowed some ideas we've always wanted to try -- like a live screenplay reading from a Dan O'Bannon first draft, keynotes at both our opening and closing, and an exclusive performance from Carolina Eyck, the preeminent modern master of the theremin," said Other Worlds Film Festival Founder, Bears Rebecca Fonté. "I am excited this year to introduce a podcast series, a conversation series, as well as amazing live events such as a SciFi edition of The Big Quiz Thing and the comedy gameshow Part 2: Unnecessary Sequels. Did I mention a theremin concert?!?"

In honor of the 30th anniversary of TOTAL RECALL, screenwriter Dan O'Bannon's widow Diane has generously shared a pre-Arnold draft of his original screenplay for a live reading. This special Other Worlds reading will include favorite Other Worlds actors, Austin stars and surprises.

Closing the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival will be TALES OF TOMORROW (CONTOS DO AMANHÃ). Straight from Brazil, Pedro de Lima Marques's film is a coming of age Matrix with less combat and more awkward teen romance.

Keynote speakers include Rick Griffith, Afrofuturist Graphic Designer and Founder of The Black Astronaut Research Project (BLARP) and Noël Wells, University of Texas at Austin (Radio-Television-Film) graduate and Star Trek: Lower Decks voice star (Orion Starfleet Ensign D'Vana Tendi).

As well as the Defender of the Universe Award, Other Worlds has revealed the finalists for the Screenwriting Competition and the Mary Shelley Award. Screenwriting Competition Finalists include over a dozen scripts for features, shorts, and teleplays. Named for author Mary Shelley, the "Mary Shelley Award" honors female voices working in the genre field, and is awarded each year to an artist (writer, director, or actress) whose film best furthers the involvement and representation of women in genre filmmaking.

Q&As will be available after each screening.

A full schedule for the 2020 Other Worlds Film Festival can be found HERE.

A full list of films and descriptions is available HERE.

