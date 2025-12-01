First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Candice Carraway
- ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE
- Bastrop Opera House
13%
Billie Guffey
- HAUNTED HARMONIES
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
12%
Ann Talman
- ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE
- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club
12%
Jennifer Jennings
- KISS ME, KATE
- Entr'acte
11%
Julia Kovar
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
11%
Nathalia Hawkins
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
10%
Corazon Campos
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Laura Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
6%
Elizabeth Moliter
- IT'S ABOUT TIME
- Sister Songs
6%
Billie Guffey
- LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Kathy Catmull
- FEAST.
- Shrewd Productions
5%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa Ford
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
12%
Matthew Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
9%
Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
7%
Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Jesee Smart
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
7%
Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Noah Wood
- GRAND HOTEL
- Alchemy Theatre
5%
Evan Carlson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
4%
Ostella Adam
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- impact arts
4%
Brianna Dumond
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Circle Arts Theatre
3%
Evelyn Hoelscher
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
3%
Natalie Uehara
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Jesee Smart
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Richard Cerrato
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Rachel Jenkins
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Tobie Minor
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%
Toni Bravo
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
1%
Noah Wood
- SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon Arts
1%
Lindsay Palinsky
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Sarah Waddle
- HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
10%
Teresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
6%
Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
Erin Pena
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Allison Johnson
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
4%
Maggie Taylor
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Sarah Rosenkranz
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Bert Flanagan
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
4%
Eric Larson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Kate Hellenbeck
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Kerry Bechtel
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Faith Castaneda
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Katie Crugnola
- HENRY VI.I
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%
Cassidy Barber
- ELF THE MUSICAL
- TexARTS
2%
Maggie Taylor
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Macy Lynn Malmstron
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Sarah Leho
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%
Theresa Carson
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- magnolia
2%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Jana Zek
- FALSETTOS
- Ground floor
2%
Kristin Knipp
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
1%
Dawn Allee-Hemphill
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
1%Best Direction Of A Musical
Lisa Holcomb
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
7%
Dr. Kristen Rogers
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
7%
Beth James
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Andy Berkovsky
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
5%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Emily Taylor
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Michael Cooper
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Rick Roemer
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%
Stephanie Smith
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
4%
Kelsey Layton
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Trace Turner
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Emma Goolsbey
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Marco Bazan
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Hayli Isbell
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Carl Gonzalez
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Rick Roemer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Bridget Gates
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Kim Schafer
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Doug DeGirolamo
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Preston Phillips
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Heidi Melton
- FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Margo Hill
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Christine Long
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
6%
Ethan Sebree
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Chris Fontanes
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%
Payton Trahan
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
5%
Emily Taylor
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
A. Jason Jones
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
4%
Summer Jones
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Bethany Watkin
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Adam Adolfo
- WIT
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Bridget Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Felipe Garcia
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georegtown Palace Theatre
3%
Ben Wolfe
- FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
3%
Betty Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Beth James
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Anna Skidis Vargas
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%
Jim Lindsay
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Sunghyun Lim
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Morgan Urbanovsky
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Andy Berkovsky
- THE COVER OF LIFE
- City Theatre
2%
Charlie Hukill
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Jenny Lavery
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%
Kairos Looney
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Bethany Watkin
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Stage Presence Players
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%Best Ensemble MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
11%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
5%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
5%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%SELF PORTRAITS 5
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
4%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%RUMORS
- City Theatre
3%THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Factory on 5th
2%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
2%FOREVER PLAID
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
1%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
1%POTUS
- Jarrott Productions
1%BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
1%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight Baker
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
7%
Jackie Kovner
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
6%
Josh Hervey
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
6%
Billy Cage
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
6%
Faith Castaneda
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
5%
Kathryn Eader
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
5%
Faith Castaneda
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Natasha Shimelman
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Mike Fahrenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
4%
Timothy White & Kasey Wasson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
3%
Elba Emicente Sanchez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Channing Schreyer
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
3%
Jade Jacobo
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Conner Gilbert
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
3%
Faith Castaneda
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
3%
Payton Trahan
- WIT
- City Theatre
3%
J. Mwaki
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
3%
Kerry Goff
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Willow Rae Keith
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
2%
Deanna Belardinelli
- JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Faith Castaneda
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Patrick Anthony
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marc Lionetti
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
12%
Adam Roberts
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
9%
Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Ben Cook
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
6%
Susan Finnegan
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%
Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry
- COMPANY
- Roustabout Theatre
5%
Ellie Jarrett
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Michael Rosensteel
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
4%
Veronica Ryan
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace
4%
Colin Tuohy
- INTO THE WOODS
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Jonathan Borden
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Lucas Lindberg
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Neil Gibson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Carrie Culver
- INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
3%
Trey Shonkwiler
- FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
3%
Julie Rhodes
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Georgetown Palace Theatre
3%
Ben Cook
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
3%
Lyn Koenning
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
2%
Andy Hegar
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Jonathan Forbes
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Savannah Cervantes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Carrie Culver
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Ellie Shattles
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%
Susan Finnigan
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Penfold Theatre Company
1%
Carrie Culver
- THAT TIME OF THE YEAR
- Stage Presence Players
1%Best Musical MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
10%SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
7%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
6%CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
6%SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
6%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
5%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%FALSETTOS
- Ground Floor Theatre
2%LIZZIE
- Doctuh Mistuh Productions
2%INTO THE WOODS
- City Theatre
2%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Bastrop Opera House
2%URINETOWN
- Bastrop Opera House
1%JERSEY BOYS
- Zach
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
1%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
1%Best New Play Or Musical I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
16%THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
16%WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
12%UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
8%SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME
- Bandwagon arts
8%UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
6%ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK
- Penfold
6%WANNA PLAY
- Hyde Park Theatre
6%RABBITS
- Vortex theatre
4%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD
- Chambers theatre
4%HARPY
- Star Bandit Foundation
3%MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
2%ALL FOR ONE
- The Baron's Men
2%ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER
- Star Bandit Foundation
2%WALDEN (REMIX)
- MMNT
2%STONES
- Star Bandit Foundation
0%Best Performer In A Musical
Will Martin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
8%
Taylor Bini
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre Company
4%
Jerrica Steger
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Ashley Decherd
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Marlowe Hughes
- MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
4%
Breanna Klotzbach
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Torrance Crary
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Annie Fizzell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Nathan Tran
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Georgetown Palace Theatre
3%
Donelvan Thigpen (Judas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
3%
Ella Grace Harper
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Bailey Ellis
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Aaron Matijasic
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- City Theatre
2%
Sage Hickman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Alicia Frias Escobar
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Christine Jone
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Nathan Clemenson
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Dietrich Calhoun
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Carrigan Young
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Charlize Cosmas
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
DJ Delvecchio
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Korben Lindstrom
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Sarah Jordan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Yassie Bonner
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
1%
Emily Rohrman
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Fillagree
13%
Angelina Castillo
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
6%
Preston Phillips
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Cait Rudd
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
4%
Will Mercer
- GREATER TUNA
- TexARTS
4%
Bethany Watkins
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Nathan Clemenson
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Hayli Isbell
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Brenda Salas
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Samantha Plumb
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Suzanne Orzech
- MISERY
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
DJ Delvecchio
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Andrew Springer
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Mike Crugnola
- HAMLET
- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%
Nick Riley
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown palace theater
2%
Kevin Gates
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%
Cruz Rivas
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Andy Bond
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
2%
Lexi Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%
Carlise Rosa
- MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%
Caitlyn Deeb
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight baker
2%
Alaithia Velez
- MOTHERTREE
- VORTEX Theatre
1%
Skeeta Jenkins
- FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Emily Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
1%
Doris Gilbert
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%Best Play THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- Filigree Theatre
11%PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
5%THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
4%PROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
4%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
4%RUMORS
- City Theatre
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Baron's Men
3%HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%THE NORMAL HEART
- Austin Rainbow theatre
2%PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%FENCES
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%FAT HAM
- Austin Playhouse
2%MACBETH
- UT Austin Theatre and Dance
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Anthony
- THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE
- The Filigree Theatre
13%
Theada Haining
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
11%
Tommie Jackson
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
6%
Andy Berkovsky
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS
- City Theatre
5%
Steven Williams
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Adriana Fontánez
- OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
PJ Jetton
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Ron Watson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
4%
Robyn Gammill
- MISERY
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
3%
Holly & Patrick Crowley
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
3%
Miranda Martinez
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Cole Rickman
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Performing Arts Center
2%
Charlie Hukill
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Kevin Rigdon
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Bradford Smitherman
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexARTS
2%
Donna Coughlin
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
2%
Christine Long and Mike Farenthold
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Philip Johnson
- SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Anthony Pinder
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Cody Arn
- WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
2%
Andy Berkovsky
- RUMORS
- City Theatre
2%
Kerry Goff
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
2%
Todd Allen Martin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Stephen Montalvo
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Horak
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
11%
Theo Roe
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
9%
Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry
- HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
8%
Jason Farley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
6%
Mike Ragan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Seth Ellington
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Kallie Pierce
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
5%
Luis Parra
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Brooke Sauerwine
- POTUS
- Jarrott Productions
4%
Victoria Schwarz
- I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS
- Ground Floor Theatre
4%
Mila Luna
- HOOKMAN
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Jessie Drollette
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace Theater
3%
Tommie Jackson
- SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre Austin
3%
Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Jarrott Productions
3%
Seth Ellington
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- TexARTS
3%
Ethan Wade
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Zia Fox
- THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME
- ACC Drama
2%
Seth Ellington
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- TexArts
2%
Rebecca Woods
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Johann Solo
- RABBITS
- The Vortex
2%
Casey Prowell
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Rodd Simonson
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
J. Kevin Smith
- WIT
- City Theatre
2%
Louie Espinoza
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- MMNT
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jason Farley
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
6%
AJ Reyes
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Georgetown Palace Theater
5%
Amanda Earp
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
5%
Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas)
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin
4%
Lily Holmes
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
3%
Cynthia cruser
- MATILDA
- Gaslight-Baker
3%
Austin McCauley
- SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Christina Burbank
- SISTER ACT
- Bastrop Opera House
3%
Meg Taylor
- OKLAHOMA!
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Antonette Knoedl
- THE SECRET GARDEN
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Richard Jones
- GRAND HOTEL
- The Alchemy Theatre
2%
Kara Moy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Matt Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Magnolia Musical Theatre
2%
Cara Bernstein
- BEAUTIFUL
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Ameer Mobarak
- INTO THE WOODS
- City of buda & chambers theatre
2%
Hannah Ferguson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Ella Goldstein
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Myk Garcia
- BRING IT ON
- Zilker Theatre Productions
2%
Teddi Iley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Lorelai Scrivner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Bastrop Opera House
2%
Amy Nichols Madison
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Texarts
2%
Ana Pecina
- UNVEILED
- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater
2%
Avery LaRue
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Georgetown Palace Theater
1%
Joshua Wrobbel
- CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
- University Theatre Guild
1%
Will Mallick
- BYE, BYE BIRDIE
- TexArts
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amanda Garcia Faul
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
5%
Allanah Maarteen
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%
Adrian Castanon Jr.
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
4%
Bailey Ellis
- DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE
- The Filigree Theatre
4%
Collin Moore
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Sadie Stark
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
4%
Syvannah Riley
- WAIT UNTIL DARK
- Bastrop Opera House
4%
Liz Waters
- THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE
- Bottle Alley Theatre Company
3%
Aaron McMillan
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Tommie Jackson
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
3%
Jeff Jeffers
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
Andrew Fisher
- STOP KISS
- Georgetown Palace
3%
Michael Lovestrong
- PARFUMERIE
- Stage Presence Players
3%
Andrea Littlefield
- TARTUFFE
- Austin City Theatre
3%
Blake Persyn
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
3%
Zachary Gamble
- TARTUFFE
- City Theatre
2%
Shelby Breda
- KING O' THE MOON
- The Wimberley Players
2%
Zeke Payne
- PUFFS
- University Theatre Guild
2%
Samantha Plumb
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Gaslight-Baker
2%
Sara Barber
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- City Theatre Austin
2%
Delan Crawford
- UNBURY YOUR GAYS
- Broad Theatre
2%
Heath Thompson
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- City theatre austin
2%
Camp Odem
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
2%
Audrey Renkenberger
- KING LEAR
- The Baron's Men
2%
Samari Davis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Zach
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production MATILDA: THE MUSICAL
- Gaslight-Baker Theatre
22%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- Georgetown Palace Theater
18%SHREK
- Broke Thespians Theatre Company
15%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- AISD Summer Theatre Series
10%BUNNICULA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
8%INTO THE WOODS
- Chambers theatre
7%ALICIA
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
7%SUPERBUNNY
- Georgetown palace education
5%TANGLE OF TIGERS
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
4%JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY
- Austin Scottish Rite Theater
3%Favorite Local Theatre
The Georgetown Palace Theatre
17%
Bastrop Opera House
15%
Broke Thespians Theatre Company
5%
University Theatre Guild
5%
Bottle Alley Theatre Company
5%
Zilker Theatre Productions
5%
Gaslight-Baker Theatre
5%
Magnolia Musical Theatre
4%
Zach
4%
The Alchemy Theatre Company
3%
Hill Country Community Theatre
3%
City Theatre Austin
3%
Stage Presence Players
2%
Texarts
2%
Ground Floor Theatre
2%
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
2%
Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project
2%
Georgetown Palace Theater
2%
Austin City Theatre
2%
The Vortex
2%
Austin Scottish Rite Theater
1%
The Wimberley Players
1%
Broad Theatre
1%
AISD Performing Arts Center
1%
The Baron's Men
1%