First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Austin Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Candice Carraway - ROCKIN' HOLIDAY REVUE - Bastrop Opera House 13%

HAUNTED HARMONIES

12%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

ANN TALMAN, ELIZABETH TAYLOR & THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE

12%

Ann Talman -- Austin Cabaret Theatre/Parker Jazz Club

KISS ME, KATE

11%

Jennifer Jennings -- Entr'acte

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

11%

Julia Kovar -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

10%

Nathalia Hawkins -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO!

7%

Corazon Campos -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

IT'S ABOUT TIME

6%

Laura Moliter -- Sister Songs

IT'S ABOUT TIME

6%

Elizabeth Moliter -- Sister Songs

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DISCO

6%

Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FEAST.

5%

Kathy Catmull -- Shrewd Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

12%

Melissa Ford -- Bastrop Opera House

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

Matthew Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

BRING IT ON

7%

Korie Thompson and Kate Evetts -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

7%

Tommie Jackson and Billie Guffey -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

7%

Jesee Smart -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Andy Berkovsky and Cait Rudd -- City Theatre

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Xander Bien and Gareth Schulte -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

5%

Noah Wood -- Alchemy Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Evan Carlson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

4%

Kim Schafer -- Texarts

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Ostella Adam -- Georgetown Palace Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Noah wood, ginger morris, and Sara burke -- impact arts

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Brianna Dumond -- Circle Arts Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Evelyn Hoelscher -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTOR

2%

Natalie Uehara -- AISD Performing Arts Center

UNVEILED

2%

Jesee Smart -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

FALSETTOS

2%

Richard Cerrato -- Ground Floor Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Rachel Jenkins -- Bastrop Opera House

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Tobie Minor -- MMNT

MOTHERTREE

1%

Toni Bravo -- VORTEX Theatre

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

1%

Noah Wood -- Bandwagon Arts

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Lindsay Palinsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HARPY

1%

Sarah Waddle -- Star Bandit Foundation

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

10%

Lisa Holcomb & Marissa Hunt -- Bastrop Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

6%

Teresa Carson -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SHREK

5%

Tommie Jackson and Hallie Strange -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Erin Pena -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

MACBETH

4%

Allison Johnson -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

4%

Maggie Taylor -- University Theatre Guild

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Sarah Rosenkranz -- The Alchemy Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bert Flanagan -- City Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Eric Larson -- AISD Performing Arts Center

TARTUFFE

3%

Kate Hellenbeck -- City Theatre

HOOKMAN

2%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

Kerry Bechtel -- ACC Drama

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

HENRY VI.I

2%

Katie Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

ELF THE MUSICAL

2%

Cassidy Barber -- TexARTS

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Maggie Taylor -- University Theatre Guild

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Macy Lynn Malmstron -- TexARTS

STOP KISS

2%

Sarah Leho -- Georgetown Palace

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Theresa Carson -- magnolia

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FALSETTOS

2%

Jana Zek -- Ground floor

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Kristin Knipp -- City of buda & chambers theatre

KING LEAR

1%

Dawn Allee-Hemphill -- The Baron's Men

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Lisa Holcomb -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Dr. Kristen Rogers -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

7%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

BRING IT ON

4%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- Zilker Theatre Productions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Ginger Morris and Greg Almanza -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Michael Cooper -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

Rick Roemer -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Stephanie Smith -- Georgetown Palace Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

SISTER ACT

4%

Kelsey Layton -- Bastrop Opera House

FALSETTOS

3%

Trace Turner -- Ground Floor Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Emma Goolsbey -- University Theatre Guild

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Marco Bazan -- AISD Performing Arts Center

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Carl Gonzalez -- TexARTS

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Rick Roemer -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Bridget Gates -- City of buda & chambers theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Kim Schafer -- TexArts

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Doug DeGirolamo -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

FOREVER PLAID

2%

Heidi Melton -- Hill Country Community Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Margo Hill -- University Theatre Guild

WAIT UNTIL DARK

6%

Christine Long -- Bastrop Opera House

PUFFS

5%

Ethan Sebree -- University Theatre Guild

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

5%

Chris Fontanes -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

TARTUFFE

5%

Payton Trahan -- Austin City Theatre

MISERY

4%

Emily Taylor -- Georgetown Palace Theater

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

A. Jason Jones -- Gaslight Baker

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Summer Jones -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

HOOKMAN

3%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

PARFUMERIE

3%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

WIT

3%

Adam Adolfo -- City Theatre Austin

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

Bridget Gates -- City Theatre Austin

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Felipe Garcia -- Georegtown Palace Theatre

FAT HAM

3%

Ben Wolfe -- Austin Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Betty Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

MISERY

3%

Beth James -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Anna Skidis Vargas -- MMNT

RUMORS

2%

Jim Lindsay -- City Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Sunghyun Lim -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

STOP KISS

2%

Morgan Urbanovsky -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE COVER OF LIFE

2%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Jenny Lavery -- Zach

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Kairos Looney -- Broad Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Bethany Watkin -- Stage Presence Players

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

11%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SHREK

5%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

5%

- Bastrop Opera House

BRING IT ON

5%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

5%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SELF PORTRAITS 5

4%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

GRAND HOTEL

4%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

PUFFS

3%

- University Theatre Guild

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

TARTUFFE

3%

- City Theatre Austin

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

RUMORS

3%

- City Theatre

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

2%

- Factory on 5th

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

- University Theatre Guild

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

2%

- Stage Presence Players

FOREVER PLAID

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

PARFUMERIE

2%

- Stage Presence Players

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

- City Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

1%

- TexArts

POTUS

1%

- Jarrott Productions

BEAUTIFUL

1%

- The Georgetown Palace Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

1%

- Gaslight Baker

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

6%

Jackie Kovner -- University Theatre Guild

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

6%

Josh Hervey -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

PARFUMERIE

6%

Billy Cage -- Stage Presence Players

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

5%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

BRING IT ON

5%

Kathryn Eader -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

4%

Natasha Shimelman -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Mike Fahrenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Timothy White & Kasey Wasson -- AISD Performing Arts Center

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

3%

Elba Emicente Sanchez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

3%

Channing Schreyer -- ACC Drama

HOOKMAN

3%

Jade Jacobo -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Conner Gilbert -- TexArts

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Faith Castaneda -- Hill Country Community Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

3%

Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

WIT

3%

Payton Trahan -- City Theatre

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

3%

J. Mwaki -- Broad Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Kerry Goff -- Hill Country Community Theatre

STOP KISS

2%

Willow Rae Keith -- Georgetown Palace

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

2%

Deanna Belardinelli -- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Faith Castaneda -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FALSETTOS

2%

Patrick Anthony -- Ground Floor

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

12%

Marc Lionetti -- Bastrop Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Adam Roberts -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

SHREK

6%

Sam Parrott and Emily Parrott -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

6%

Ben Cook -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Susan Finnegan -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

COMPANY

5%

Adam Roberts and Tyler Mabry -- Roustabout Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Ellie Jarrett -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

4%

Michael Rosensteel -- Zilker Theatre Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Veronica Ryan -- Georgetown Palace

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Colin Tuohy -- University Theatre Guild

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Jonathan Borden -- Georgetown Palace Theater

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

3%

Lucas Lindberg -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Neil Gibson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

FALSETTOS

3%

Trey Shonkwiler -- Ground Floor Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Julie Rhodes -- The Georgetown Palace Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Ben Cook -- City of buda & chambers theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Lyn Koenning -- TexArts

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Andy Hegar -- TexARTS

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Jonathan Forbes -- AISD Performing Arts Center

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Savannah Cervantes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Carrie Culver -- City Theatre

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

Ellie Shattles -- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Susan Finnigan -- Penfold Theatre Company

THAT TIME OF THE YEAR

1%

Carrie Culver -- Stage Presence Players

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

10%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

SISTER ACT

7%

- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

6%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

BRING IT ON

6%

- Zilker Theatre Productions

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

6%

- University Theatre Guild

SWEENEY TODD

6%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

- Magnolia Musical Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

5%

- The Alchemy Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

- City Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SECRET GARDEN

3%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

FALSETTOS

2%

- Ground Floor Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

- Doctuh Mistuh Productions

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- City Theatre

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

- TexARTS

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

- TexARTS

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

- Bastrop Opera House

URINETOWN

1%

- Bastrop Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

1%

- Zach

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

1%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

UNVEILED

1%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

16%

- Ground Floor Theatre

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

16%

- Filigree Theatre

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

12%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

8%

- Broad Theatre

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER ME

8%

- Bandwagon arts

UNVEILED

6%

- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

ANTON CHEKOV IS A TASTY SNACK

6%

- Penfold

WANNA PLAY

6%

- Hyde Park Theatre

RABBITS

4%

- Vortex theatre

TANGLE OF TIGERS

4%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

LOCKSLEY, TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

4%

- Chambers theatre

HARPY

3%

- Star Bandit Foundation

MOTHERTREE

2%

- VORTEX Theatre

ALL FOR ONE

2%

- The Baron's Men

ONCE AGAIN, FOREVER

2%

- Star Bandit Foundation

WALDEN (REMIX)

2%

- MMNT

STONES

0%

- Star Bandit Foundation

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Will Martin -- Bastrop Opera House

GRAND HOTEL

4%

Taylor Bini -- The Alchemy Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

4%

Jerrica Steger -- Bastrop Opera House

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

4%

Ashley Decherd -- University Theatre Guild

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

4%

Marlowe Hughes -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

4%

Breanna Klotzbach -- University Theatre Guild

SHREK

3%

Torrance Crary -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Annie Fizzell -- Georgetown Palace Theater

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Nathan Tran -- Georgetown Palace Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Donelvan Thigpen (Judas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

BRING IT ON

2%

Ella Grace Harper -- Zilker Theatre Productions

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Bailey Ellis -- TexARTS

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Aaron Matijasic -- City Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Sage Hickman -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Alicia Frias Escobar -- TexARTS

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Christine Jone -- Hill Country Community Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Nathan Clemenson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

2%

Dietrich Calhoun -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICA

2%

Carrigan Young -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Charlize Cosmas -- The Wimberley Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

DJ Delvecchio -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

1%

Korben Lindstrom -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Sarah Jordan -- Georgetown Palace Theater

BRING IT ON

1%

Yassie Bonner -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SHREK

1%

Emily Rohrman -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

13%

Ashley Griffin -- Fillagree

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

6%

Angelina Castillo -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

PUFFS

4%

Preston Phillips -- University Theatre Guild

STOP KISS

4%

Cait Rudd -- Georgetown Palace

GREATER TUNA

4%

Will Mercer -- TexARTS

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Bethany Watkins -- Bastrop Opera House

TARTUFFE

3%

Nathan Clemenson -- City Theatre Austin

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Hayli Isbell -- Hill Country Community Theatre

HOOKMAN

2%

Brenda Salas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Bastrop Opera House

MISERY

2%

Suzanne Orzech -- Georgetown Palace Theater

RUMORS

2%

DJ Delvecchio -- City Theatre

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Andrew Springer -- The Wimberley Players

HAMLET

2%

Mike Crugnola -- Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

2%

Nick Riley -- Georgetown palace theater

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Kevin Gates -- City theatre austin

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Cruz Rivas -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

KING LEAR

2%

Andy Bond -- The Baron's Men

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Lexi Morris -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MACBETH

2%

Carlise Rosa -- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Caitlyn Deeb -- Gaslight baker

MOTHERTREE

1%

Alaithia Velez -- VORTEX Theatre

FENCES

1%

Skeeta Jenkins -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Emily Green -- MMNT

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

1%

Doris Gilbert -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

11%

- Filigree Theatre

PUFFS

5%

- University Theatre Guild

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

5%

- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

- Bastrop Opera House

TARTUFFE

4%

- City Theatre

PROOF

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

STOP KISS

4%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

4%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

RUMORS

3%

- City Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

- The Baron's Men

HOOKMAN

3%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

- City Theatre Austin

THE NORMAL HEART

2%

- Austin Rainbow theatre

PARFUMERIE

2%

- Stage Presence Players

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

- City theatre austin

FENCES

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

FAT HAM

2%

- Austin Playhouse

MACBETH

2%

- UT Austin Theatre and Dance

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Hill Country Community Theatre

RABBITS

2%

- The Vortex

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

- MMNT

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

2%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA

2%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE

13%

Patrick Anthony -- The Filigree Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

11%

Theada Haining -- Bastrop Opera House

SHREK

6%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS

5%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

5%

Steven Williams -- Georgetown Palace Theater

OUR LADY OF THE TORTILLA

5%

Adriana Fontánez -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

4%

PJ Jetton -- University Theatre Guild

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Ron Watson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

MISERY

3%

Robyn Gammill -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

GRAND HOTEL

3%

Holly & Patrick Crowley -- The Alchemy Theatre

HOOKMAN

3%

Miranda Martinez -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

PARFUMERIE

3%

Bethany Watkin and Eureka Hoppe -- Stage Presence Players

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Cole Rickman -- AISD Performing Arts Center

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Charlie Hukill -- Hill Country Community Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Kevin Rigdon -- The Wimberley Players

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Bradford Smitherman -- TexARTS

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Donna Coughlin -- TexARTS

WAIT UNTIL DARK

2%

Christine Long and Mike Farenthold -- Bastrop Opera House

SECRET GARDEN

2%

Philip Johnson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Anthony Pinder -- Broad Theatre

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING

2%

Cody Arn -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

RUMORS

2%

Andy Berkovsky -- City Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Kerry Goff -- Hill Country Community Theatre

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Todd Allen Martin -- The Wimberley Players

UNVEILED

2%

Stephen Montalvo -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

11%

Aaron Horak -- Georgetown Palace Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

Theo Roe -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

8%

Victoria Schwarz, Tyler Mabry -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

WAIT UNTIL DARK

6%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Mike Ragan -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Seth Ellington -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

5%

Kallie Pierce -- The Alchemy Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Luis Parra -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

POTUS

4%

Brooke Sauerwine -- Jarrott Productions

I WANNA BE A F*CKING PRINCESS

4%

Victoria Schwarz -- Ground Floor Theatre

HOOKMAN

3%

Mila Luna -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

STOP KISS

3%

Jessie Drollette -- Georgetown Palace Theater

SAGITTARIUS PONDEROSA

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

TARTUFFE

3%

Payton Trahan and Kevin Smith -- City Theatre Austin

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

3%

Brooke Saurewine/ Craig Brock -- Jarrott Productions

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Seth Ellington -- TexARTS

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Ethan Wade -- Broad Theatre

THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME

2%

Zia Fox -- ACC Drama

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Seth Ellington -- TexArts

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Rebecca Woods -- The Wimberley Players

RABBITS

2%

Johann Solo -- The Vortex

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Casey Prowell -- The Wimberley Players

UNVEILED

2%

Rodd Simonson -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

WIT

2%

J. Kevin Smith -- City Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Louie Espinoza -- MMNT

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Jason Farley -- Bastrop Opera House

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

5%

AJ Reyes -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Amanda Earp -- University Theatre Guild

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Evan Schmitt (Caiaphas) -- Impact Arts - Summer Stock Austin

BRING IT ON

3%

Lily Holmes -- Zilker Theatre Productions

MATILDA

3%

Cynthia cruser -- Gaslight-Baker

SHREK

3%

Austin McCauley -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

3%

Christina Burbank -- Bastrop Opera House

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Meg Taylor -- Hill Country Community Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN

2%

Antonette Knoedl -- Georgetown Palace Theater

GRAND HOTEL

2%

Richard Jones -- The Alchemy Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Kara Moy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Matt Kennedy -- Magnolia Musical Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Cara Bernstein -- Georgetown Palace Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Ameer Mobarak -- City of buda & chambers theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Hannah Ferguson -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Ella Goldstein -- University Theatre Guild

BRING IT ON

2%

Myk Garcia -- Zilker Theatre Productions

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Teddi Iley -- Georgetown Palace Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Lorelai Scrivner -- Bastrop Opera House

BYE BYE BIRDIE

2%

Amy Nichols Madison -- Texarts

UNVEILED

2%

Ana Pecina -- SoundBeacon Entertainment / Austin Scottish Rite Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Avery LaRue -- Georgetown Palace Theater

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

1%

Joshua Wrobbel -- University Theatre Guild

BYE, BYE BIRDIE

1%

Will Mallick -- TexArts

STOP KISS

5%

Amanda Garcia Faul -- Georgetown Palace

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

5%

Allanah Maarteen -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Adrian Castanon Jr. -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE

4%

Bailey Ellis -- The Filigree Theatre

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Collin Moore -- Bastrop Opera House

PUFFS

4%

Sadie Stark -- University Theatre Guild

WAIT UNTIL DARK

4%

Syvannah Riley -- Bastrop Opera House

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

3%

Liz Waters -- Bottle Alley Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Aaron McMillan -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Tommie Jackson -- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Jeff Jeffers -- Hill Country Community Theatre

STOP KISS

3%

Andrew Fisher -- Georgetown Palace

PARFUMERIE

3%

Michael Lovestrong -- Stage Presence Players

TARTUFFE

3%

Andrea Littlefield -- Austin City Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Blake Persyn -- University Theatre Guild

TARTUFFE

2%

Zachary Gamble -- City Theatre

KING O' THE MOON

2%

Shelby Breda -- The Wimberley Players

PUFFS

2%

Zeke Payne -- University Theatre Guild

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

Samantha Plumb -- Gaslight-Baker

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

Sara Barber -- City Theatre Austin

UNBURY YOUR GAYS

2%

Delan Crawford -- Broad Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Heath Thompson -- City theatre austin

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

2%

Camp Odem -- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

KING LEAR

2%

Audrey Renkenberger -- The Baron's Men

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Samari Davis -- Zach

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

22%

- Gaslight-Baker Theatre

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

18%

- Georgetown Palace Theater

SHREK

15%

- Broke Thespians Theatre Company

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

10%

- AISD Summer Theatre Series

BUNNICULA

8%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

INTO THE WOODS

7%

- Chambers theatre

ALICIA

7%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

SUPERBUNNY

5%

- Georgetown palace education

TANGLE OF TIGERS

4%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE HOLLY JOLIDAY

3%

- Austin Scottish Rite Theater

17%

The Georgetown Palace Theatre

15%

Bastrop Opera House

5%

Broke Thespians Theatre Company

5%

University Theatre Guild

5%

Bottle Alley Theatre Company

5%

Zilker Theatre Productions

5%

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

4%

Magnolia Musical Theatre

4%

Zach

3%

The Alchemy Theatre Company

3%

Hill Country Community Theatre

3%

City Theatre Austin

2%

Stage Presence Players

2%

Texarts

2%

Ground Floor Theatre

2%

Mary Moody Northen Theatre

2%

Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project

2%

Georgetown Palace Theater

2%

Austin City Theatre

2%

The Vortex

1%

Austin Scottish Rite Theater

1%

The Wimberley Players

1%

Broad Theatre

1%

AISD Performing Arts Center

1%

The Baron's Men

