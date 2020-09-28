LOVE & LIGHTSTREAM Announce Upcoming Shows For Four Consecutive Weeks, Beginning October 23

The weekend festivities take place at Haute Spot Event Venue.

Love & Lightstream, a drive-in concert experience, announce the next round of dates in their innovative and socially-distanced live music series taking place for four consecutive weekends starting Friday, Oct. 23 and going through Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

The weekend festivities take place at Haute Spot Event Venue, located at 1501 E. New Hope Dr., Cedar Park, Texas 78613, approximately 20 minutes outside of downtown Austin.

Doors are at 5 p.m. CST every day and the show starts at 6 p.m. CST sharp. The Oct 23 - 25 shows will benefit Black Fret and Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $100 to $325 per vehicle, which includes up to six guests in each car. LA-based indie rock band Mt. Joy has also just announced they will be playing two L&LS shows on Halloween night with tickets on sale Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. CST.

For more ticket info and pricing on all shows, as well as future musical guests, see loveandlightstream.com.

The lineups for the first weekend are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 23: Shinyribs, Grady Spencer & the Work and Western Youth

Saturday, Oct. 24: Max Frost and Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy

Sunday, Oct. 25: Wild Child (Acoustic Set), Matthew Logan Vasquez and The Deer

As the music industry continues to take devastating hits from the COVID-19 pandemic, L&LS aims to launch a movement to experience live music again and support the local music community in a safe, responsible and beautiful way. Each concert will be implemented with the utmost in social distancing and safety protocols. Only 200 cars will be admitted on-site each evening and a free live-stream will be available for world-wide viewing on the L&LS website.

"COVID-19 is obliterating many facets of the music industry," said Erik Engh, Executive Producer of Love & Lightstream. "Austin is bearing a particularly crushing blow. The path forward involves everyone working together to figure out how to preserve and support this fragile ecosystem. L&LS consists of a 'superhero' team representing a broad cross-section of Austin's artist, production, charity and promoter industries. We have worked tirelessly to deliver a safe, positive and high quality outdoor drive-in experience. We look forward to positives-vibes, world-class entertainment, jobs and hope for our music and related industries."

Love & Lightstream (L&LS) is an organization whose purpose is to create high-quality live music events that connect and support Austin's music community with brands and private companies in order to raise money and awareness for local charities. As a collective of fans, artists and industry professionals, L&LS depend on and believe in the power of music to lift up entire communities. In the new and unknown landscape brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the music community is one that is suffering the most and L&LS feel that it is their responsibility to do something about it. L&LS' preliminary event was hosted just one year ago and raised over $60,000 for Helping Hand Home for Children. During the week of the 2020 SXSW cancellation, Black Fret and Love & Lightstream worked together to raise almost $100,000 which was distributed to local nonprofits and Austin musicians, and was used to produce the six-day Love & Lightstream festival which was viewed by a global audience of over 175,000.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, L&LS had to pivot their model to an outdoor drive-in theatre concert experience to ensure the safety of the attendees, musicians and crew. This outdoor drive-in theatre concert experience features hand-assembled lineups, blending internationally and locally acclaimed artists, songwriters, and bands.

Proceeds from the event will directly support the efforts of nonprofits keeping Austin's musicians and industry and under-represented groups alive and well.

L&LS first drive-in concert series was accomplished in one month's time, and featured performances by local artists such as ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Sir Woman, David Ramirez, Quiet Company, Jackie Venson, Jonathan Terrell, Swimming With Bears, The Bishops, Jaimee Harris, Think No Think, Heart of the City and Indian & the Jones. For more, see loveandlightstream.com.

