City Theatre Austin Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama WIT by Margaret Edson

City Theatre Austin continues its summer 2025 season with the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama WIT by Margaret Edson, running through August 10 at Genesis Creative Collective. Final performances will take place Thursday–Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

A profound and unforgettable work, WIT follows Vivian Bearing, a brilliant but emotionally distant English professor who is diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer. As she undergoes an aggressive experimental treatment, she reflects on her life, work, and relationships—ultimately discovering meaning, vulnerability, and human connection in her final days.