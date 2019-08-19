City Theatre Announces Intention To Re-Locate

The City Theatre Company, an Austin, TX based 501(c)(3) arts organization, has announced its intention to leave its current location at 3823 Airport Blvd, Ste. D in Austin.

Founded in 2006 at the Airport Blvd. location, City Theatre has produced close to 150 stage comedies, dramas, and musicals with over 2000 productions, operating nearly continuously year-round. The Company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, Austin Live Theatre, BroadwayWorld Austin and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360.

While leaving the only home it has ever known is understandably accompanied by some apprehension, City Theatre is excited and looking forward to a new chapter in the Company's history as it seeks a new permanent home elsewhere in Austin. Thanks to generous donations from stakeholders and community members, Company leaders believe that the organization has adequate resources to continue its artistic mission while also searching for and readying a new location. City Theatre produced its 13th season as a "traveling company", producing multi-week runs of acclaimed shows at various locations and communities around Austin. The Company plans to continue this trend in the immediate future while it acquires a new venue. City Theatre is dedicated to providing quality theatrical experiences and entertainment for Austin artists and its community and will continue to do so, no matter the venue. The goal will always remain the same - "Put a little theatre in your life!"





