Chorus Austin Celebrates 60 Years With SOUTHWEST VOICES: MODERN MASTERPIECES

In honor of its Diamond Anniversary, Chorus Austin will present Southwest Voices: Modern Masterpieces, a concert celebrating 60 years of harmony with an inspiring selection of contemporary choral works.

The performances will take place on April 12 & 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. at Cherrywood Center in Austin. Tickets, which start at $20, are available at ChorusAustin.org.

This special 60th-anniversary event will feature Invoke Strings, an adventurous ensemble known for blending classical, folk, and contemporary influences, and Carla McElhaney, a celebrated pianist recognized for her expressive and innovative performances. Together with Chorus Austin’s Chamber Ensemble, under the direction of Artistic Director Ryan Heller, these guest artists will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the concert, highlighting the depth and vibrancy of modern choral music.

"This season, we’re celebrating both our rich history and the exciting future ahead," said Heller. "For 60 years, Chorus Austin has united voices to inspire and uplift our community. This year, we’re excited to again showcase the works of contemporary composers, including the winners of our Composer’s Competition, while also collaborating with the incredible Invoke String Quartet and dear friend and pianist Carla McElhaney. Together, we’ll bring you a concert that highlights the beauty and excitement of choral music that we can’t wait to share with you."

Executive Director Michael Evans emphasized the organization’s core values of excellence, connection, and inclusion. "We live in an era where feeling a sense of belonging in community can be rare and elusive,” he said. “This Chorus Austin concert is a way to engage with a community-focused organization and counter that trend by investing in an activity that is anchored in personal and interpersonal enrichment."

ABOUT CHORUS AUSTIN

A rich tradition of great choral music and modern musical innovations mark Chorus Austin, a non-profit community-based organization dedicated to bringing great choral works to Austin and the Central Texas area. Under the Chorus Austin umbrella are its two ensembles: the Symphonic Chorus and the Chamber Ensemble. Each group offers a distinctive concert experience for both audience and singers under the baton of Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Heller.

