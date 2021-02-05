Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Austin Shakespeare Offers The Bard & Bollywood Scenework Class

Led by Tamil Periasamy.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Austin Shakespeare will continue its Bard and Bollywood series with an on-line acting workshop led by Tamil Periasamy on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost for the program is $15 for participants and $10 for observers. Registration is available via email at info@austinshakespeare.org.

"We'll look at some scenes from Bollywood Shakespeare films and analyze the text and performance," Periasamy said. "All experience levels are welcome, MENASA (Middle Eastern/North African/South Asian) participants are preferred, everyone is welcome to observe."

Each participant will get to work on a two-page scene and receive adjustments from the instructor. The workshop will also include helpful hints and tips to bring the text to life as well as a question-and-answer session.

Tamil Periasamy is a theatre/film actor from Atlanta, GA. He has appeared in Austin Shakespeare's Indian Ink and The Importance of Being Earnest. Notable career roles include Stanley in Streetcar Named Desire, Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew, Tom Collins in RENT, and Reverend Hale in The Crucible. Other Regional: Arcadia, Twelfth Night, Love's Labour's Lost, Fool for Love, Water By the Spoonful. TV/FILM: MacGyver, Spiderman: Homecoming. He is a member of Society of Fight Directors, and a graduate of the University of Virginia.


