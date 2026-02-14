Review: SWING! at Georgetown Palace Theatre

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Swing! is not a musical driven by plot twists or character arcs. It unfolds as a dance revue, where each number becomes a moment in a larger story about rhythm, connection, and the joy of movement. Songs flow together like chapters without dialogue, creating an evening shaped by music rather than narrative. That structure is part of the show’s significance in theatre. When it first appeared on Broadway, it proved that a production built almost entirely on dance and live music could stand as a complete theatrical experience, reminding audiences that storytelling can live in movement alone.

Cast of Swing!

PC: Georgetown Palace Theatre

That philosophy lands beautifully in this Georgetown Palace production. Following the January ice storm, the company had to move quickly to find a new home for the show or face cancellation altogether. In the theatre’s centennial year, the decision was clear: the show had to go on. A new venue emerged at the Klett Center for the Performing Arts inside Georgetown High School, and the creative team adapted with remarkable agility.

The move meant leaving behind the elaborate sets audiences often associate with the Palace. The stage was mostly bare, yet it never felt empty. Smart re-spacing allowed the choreography to stretch across the wide playing area, letting movement fill the frame. Instead of scenery defining the space, the dancers became the architecture, transforming the open floor into a living canvas.

The undeniable crown jewel of the evening is the live band. Swing music demands immediacy, and the musicians deliver it with style and precision. Brass lines crackle through the room, the rhythm section keeps everything buoyant, and the music drives the action rather than simply accompanying it. My favorite numbers were “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” and the classic “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” which land with the punch only a live orchestra can provide, propelling the production forward.

Mary Jardine, Robert Joseph, Sage Stoakley Hickman, and Izzie Howell anchor the evening with strong, versatile vocals that move easily between smoky jazz phrasing and soaring belts. Their performances add warmth and contrast to a show that relies on musical variety rather than narrative development.

The dance ensemble keeps the pace relentless. Jesse Smart’s choreography is fast and demanding, yet the energy never dips. While I cannot name every single performer, a few caught my eye throughout the evening; Theron Howard, Edward Funderburke, Antonette Knoedl, and Abigail Bristol danced with contagious smiles making their stage presence magnetic.

What makes this production resonate most is how it turns limitation into strength. A storm stripped away the usual theatrical framework, shortened rehearsal time, and forced an entirely new staging approach, yet what remained was the essence of Swing! itself: music, movement, and the thrill of performers filling a space with life. Under Ron Watson’s direction, the result feels cohesive, vibrant, and fully alive. The audience response on opening night made that clear. Energy bounced between stage and seats, and before long the room felt united by rhythm, feet tapping across the theatre, mine included!

Beyond the stage, another story is unfolding. The community rallied quickly in support of the theatre after the storm, a reminder of how deeply it matters to Georgetown. But rebuilding is still ahead. Fundraising campaigns are underway to restore the venue to its former glory and ensure live theatre continues to thrive for the audience that has offered unwavering support. Those who wish to help can contribute through the theatre’s official donation page: Support the Georgetown Palace Theatre.

In many ways, that spirit mirrors the show itself. When circumstances change, you keep moving. The rhythm carries on, and the community keeps the music alive.

Duration: 120 minutes (2 hours), with a 15-20 minute intermission

Rated for general audiences. Family friendly

Cast of Swing!

PC: Georgetown Palace Theatre

Swing!

Conceived by Paul Kelly with music by various artists

Directed by Ron Watson

Choreographed by Jesse Smart

Music Directed by Neal Gibson



Now playing through February 15, 2026

Klett Performing Arts Center, Georgetown High School

2211 N. Austin Avenue

Georgetown, TX, 78626





Reader Reviews

Need more Austin Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...