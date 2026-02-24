Review: THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at City Theatre Austin

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are plays that barrel forward like locomotives, all noise and velocity. And there are plays that sit on the tracks, listening for something only they can hear.

The Trip to Bountiful by Horton Foote belongs to the latter. First produced for television in 1953 and later staged on Broadway in 1954, Foote's drama moves with deliberate restraint, steeped in the social codes of mid twentieth century Texas.

Set in 1950s Houston, in an apartment that appears more like a prison than a home, the play focuses on Mrs. Carrie Watts, an aging mother desperate to return to her childhood home in Bountiful. Judith Laird's Carrie lives in a world of tight kitchens and even tighter expectations. Her son, Ludie, played by Beau Paul, is kind but passive, shaped out of duty. His wife Jessie Mae, played by Dawn Erin, watches over her home with restless frustration.

Foote's themes are unmistakable: longing for home, the erosion of autonomy, the indignities of aging, and the quiet cruelty that can grow inside dependency. Scholars often note that Foote's work draws heavily on his East Texas upbringing, portraying small-town life with an unsentimental realism that resists melodrama. Mothers endure. Wives comply. Sons mediate without ever quite choosing. It is a portrait of a pre-reinvention Texas, long before skylines and cultural transformations reshaped its identity.

The play moves slowly. Scenes last a long time. Conversations hang in the air. Sometimes the restraint feels thoughtful and poetic. Other times, the repetition feels heavy and sticky. Modern audiences, especially women who have fought for independence, might be frustrated by Carrie's repeated requests and endless domestic arguments. The apartment starts to feel like a symbol of being stuck.

Still, the production shows real skill.

Laird holds the play together with a performance that mixes fragility and strength. She doesn't ask for pity. She demands respect. When Carrie talks about Bountiful, it's more than nostalgia. It's like air and insubordination. Laird finds a shake beneath the hymns and a quiet spark beneath the righteousness. Carrie's body may weaken, but her will does not. You understand why she has to go, even if Bountiful feels more like a memory than a real place.

Erin's Jessie Mae bursts with restless energy. Entitled, demanding, vain, and a bit absurd, she is both shallow and revealing. She loves movies but can't quite say why. She wants more than the apartment can offer, but she lacks the empathy to look beyond herself. In some ways, she's the most modern character on stage: unhappy, hungry, and unable to turn that hunger into kindness.

Paul’s Ludie floats between them, a man used to keeping peace rather than making choices. The supporting cast keeps the story moving with steady skill, but it’s Olivia Jamison’s short role as Thelma at the bus station that remains with you. Her quiet attention and open curiosity offer a small but bright contrast to the family tension.

The play illustrates a Texas defined by church culture, strict family roles, and clear gender expectations. In the mid-1900s, aging parents often lived with their children, linking care to marriage in ways that limited independence. Carrie’s effort to leave is seen almost like breaking the rules.

Today, talks about elder care and women’s independence have changed but still exist. We still balance family loyalty with personal freedom. Seeing Carrie struggle for a bus ticket might feel far from today’s independence. But the main question remains: how much of ourselves do we give up to keep the family together?

From today’s view, the respect for endurance can test your fortitude. Accepting confinement feels old-fashioned. Sometimes you wish someone would just flip the kitchen table and reject the whole script.

Maybe that tension is meant to be there.

Foote asks the audience to sit with discomfort and see a generation that endured instead of running away. The play is slow and could be tighter. Some scenes revisit the same emotions more than needed. Still, when Carrie finally gets to Bountiful and finds not comfort but harsh truth, the quiet heartbreak hits hard.

The play suggests that home is less a place and more a memory kept alive by distance.

This production respects Foote's script, with clear, thoughtful performances, especially from the actors playing Carrie and Jessie Mae. It might challenge today's audiences and test their patience. But it leaves a lasting impression of devotion, nostalgia, and the difficult path between duty and freedom.

Duration: 2.5 hours, including 2 intermissions.

The Trip to Bountiful

Written by Horton Foote

Directed by Tracy Arnold



Now playing through March 8th, 2026

Thursdays to Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM

City Theatre Austin

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin 78722

