Review: BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL at TexArts

Beehive: The 60s Musical at TexARTS knows exactly what it is and never tries to be anything else. Built as a musical revue, the show trades plot for rhythm and emotional memory, letting songs map the mood of a decade rather than a single storyline. Created by Larry Gallagher as a celebration of the women who defined the sound of the 1960s, the production moves like a living jukebox, driven by seven performers who share the stage with a clear sense of ensemble rather than competition.

The first half leans into youthful optimism, with love songs like "It's My Party," "One Fine Day," "Then He Kissed Me," and "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" setting a nostalgic tone. Each performer captures the spirit of the era without slipping into impersonation, channeling styles that recall artists such as Lesley Gore, The Chiffons (an all-female band from the Bronx), The Crystals, and others, while maintaining their own distinct personalities. The spotlight shifts smoothly from one singer to another, creating momentum and a sense of shared storytelling.

Humor plays a key role in keeping the energy alive. The performers break the fourth wall with playful banter and easy audience interaction, keeping the room engaged. A standout moment occurs when six of the women suddenly appear behind the curtain, turning a simple staging transition into a comic surprise. Choreography remains compact but purposeful, adding movement and rhythm without overpowering the vocals.

As the second half unfolds, the tone shifts from romance to liberation. Songs by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and Janis Joplin feature sharper edges and stronger vocal textures, reflecting the decade's cultural transformation. The progression from polished harmonies to rawer, more assertive performances mirrors the broader move toward independence and self-expression.

The cast balances individual highlights with strong ensemble work: Meredith Anne Villareal, Hannah Ferguson, and Arielle Laguette drive the first act with strong presence and vocal power. Sherlicia Cariolet stands out in "River Deep/Proud Mary," Macy Field brings humor and pizzazz to "Cry Baby," Ella Mia Carter commands "Son of a Preacher Man,” and Lauren Gaw adds humor in "The Name Game." This is a cohesive cast, and no performer is left behind!

Costumes and wigs quietly track that same evolution. Early numbers feature structured looks and tightly styled hair, while later scenes loosen visually as the music grows more rebellious. The design choices create a clear visual timeline without distracting from the performances.

This is not a production intended to elicit emotional devastation or deep introspection. Its goal is simpler and more direct: two hours of familiar songs, strong ensemble work, and an evening built around shared enjoyment. You leave lighter, humming something you had forgotten you knew, which is exactly the point.

Highly recommend this trip down memory lane to a decade that changed music history!

Duration: 2 hours, including intermission

Beehive: The 60s Musical

Created by Larry Gallagher

Music by various artists

Director: Megan Richards

Music Director: Megan Pritchett

Choreographer: Erin Ryan

Now playing through March 1st, 2026

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

No performance scheduled on Thursday, 2/26

Extra performance scheduled on Saturday, 2/28 at 2:00PM



TexArts

1110 S RR 620 Lakeway, TX 78734

