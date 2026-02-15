Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project to Present SHORT SHAKESPEARE

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project announced a night of three short plays inspired by Shakespeare.

The evening will feature new works: I Loved You Ever by Pablo Muñoz-Evers and Puck, in Epilogue by Amber Elby, as well as a new adaptation of a classic: Macbeth, But He's Just A Sword.

I Loved You Ever, directed by Kennedy Thompson, features Andrew Springer as Hamlet, Divine Ntomchukwu as Laertes, and Laura D'Eramo as Yorick. This emotionally captivating piece takes a moment of Hamlet out of time as Hamlet and Laertes examine their feelings for one another and the barriers between their love. It has humor, heart, and hope - three guiding principles that sometimes fight each other and sometimes are wrapped up in the same line.

Macbeth, But He's Just A Sword, directed by Andrew Solis features a sword Macbeth voiced by Kyle Romero controlled by Kaylynn Yarelle as Lady Macbeth and the three fate-spinning witches: Samantha Plumb, Juni Nguyen, and Mayuri Raja. Filling out the cast are Lee Vineyard as Macduff, Martha Neil as Malcolm, Angela Adams as Duncan, Sadie Okerstrom as Ross, Julien Hemmendinger as Banquo, and Oak Novielli as Lennox.

Puck, in Epilogue, directed by Mike Crugnola, features Stephanie Crugnola as Puck. After the final soliloquy of A Midsummer Night's Dream, the hobgoblin Puck has some questions for the audience — and even more for himself. As he grapples with consequences, pride, and love, will Puck finally find himself, or will he be doomed to repeat his prior misdeeds?

Performances are March 4-7 at 7:30 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Street Playhouse.

The production will be offering ASL interpretation on March 6 and Live English Captioning and Audio Description on March 7 at 2 p.m. All indoor performances offer Air Purifiers, free masks, free fidget cubes, and summary materials in English and Spanish.