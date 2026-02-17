& JULIET To Play Bass Concert Hall As Part Of Broadway In Austin

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Texas Performing Arts has announced that & JULIET will play Bass Concert Hall for eight performances as part of the 2025–26 Broadway in Austin Season. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m.

Performances are scheduled July 14–19, 2026, with shows Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $48 and are available at TexasPerformingArts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at (512) 471-1444, or at the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. Group orders of 10 or more may call (877) 275-3804 or email Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

Featuring songs by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin and a book by Emmy-winning writer David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”), & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber.

The musical reimagines Shakespeare’s heroine, asking what might happen if Juliet chose a different path after Romeo. The score includes pop songs written or produced by Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The North American tour creative team includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner and Jillian Cimini, CSA. The production is executive produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

& JULIET premiered in Manchester in 2019 before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards and six WhatsOnStage Awards. The show has since played in Toronto, on Broadway, in Australia, on a UK tour, and in Germany.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records.