Cast Set for DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Zach Theater

Zach Theater has revealed the cast and creatives for Dear Evan Hansen, the modern musical phenomenon with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley with musical direction by Allen Robertson, Dear Evan Hansen plays April 8–May 17, 2026 at The Topfer at Zach.

Winner of 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the acclaimed show has captivated audiences worldwide with its poignant portrayal of loneliness, connection, and our shared desire to belong. Zach is among the first regional theaters in the nation to stage the hit musical.

Casting for Dear Evan Hansen includes Evan Jennings as Evan Hansen; Leslie McDonel as Heidi Hansen; Dominic Pecikonis as Connor Murphy; Eugenia De la Garza as Zoey Murphy; Tracy Jai Sweeney as Cynthia Murphy; Rudy Martinez as Larry Murphy; Flynn Jungbin Byun as Alana Beck; JP Lopez as Jared Kleinman; and Will Mallick as Evan understudy.

In addition to direction by Dave Steakley with music direction by Allen Robertson, the production team for Dear Evan Hansen includes: Milo Bue as scenic designer; Brady Flock as properties designer; Jenny Hanna-Chambers as costume designer; S. Elliott as lighting designer; Darby Smotherman as sound designer; Sarah Hudson as AEA stage manager; Harriet Butler as AEA assistant stage manager; and Cameron Hamilton as production assistant.

Special events in celebration of Dear Evan Hansen:

Pay What You Wish Week – Wednesday, April 8 through Sunday, April 12, 2026

Pride Night – Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7:30pm

Press Night – Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:30pm; Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

Zachademia Night – Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 7:30pm

Champagne Opening – Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 7:30pm

ASL Performance – Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 7:30pm & Saturday, April 25 at 2:30pm

The Market at Zach – Saturday, May 2 & May 9 from 3:30-7:30 pm

Dear Evan Hansen