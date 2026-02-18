Heller Awards for Young Artists Endowments Increase by Over 2 Million

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYAs), now a program of Texas Performing Arts, has been infused with over $2 million dollars in new endowment funds with the move to its new home. Also, home to Broadway in Austin, TPA will host the Heller Awards ceremony at Bass Concert Hall beginning with this year’s event on May 6, 2026.

The new funds are in addition to over $1 million raised and previously announced in 2025 concurrent with the move of the program to TPA. The total new support for the HAYAs under TPA’s leadership is now $3.1 million.

The HAYAs are a highly anticipated annual event that recognizes the outstanding achievements of high school musical theater students and educators in the Greater Austin area. What began with 19 participating schools representing nine school districts in its inaugural year has since expanded to include 40 schools representing 18 school districts—and continues to grow.

Modeled after the Tony Awards, the HAYAs honor the entire high school musical experience, on and off the stage. Awards are presented in 20 categories such as best production, lead and supporting performers, and technical design. 37 high schools participated in the 2025 awards, from Travis and five surrounding counties.

Through TPA’s membership in the Broadway League, two students from eligible Lead and Supporting Performer nominees will be chosen by an audition panel to go on to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Jimmy Awards®, in New York City. These students join top students from other U.S. regional programs to perform on a Broadway stage and participate in a 10-day training intensive with notable theatre professionals.

Expanded opportunities made possible by new funding include professional development activities for participating teachers and students, grants to provide schools with equitable opportunity to submit high quality video excerpts of their performances, and new scholarships for winning students.

New and Increased Endowments Include:

The Heller Awards for Young Artists Endowment has been increased to $2.125 Million, which includes an additional gift from founding donors Andrew and Mary Ann Heller in support of the transfer of the HAYAs to TPA.

Marc and Carolyn Seriff Endowment for High School Musical Theater

Established with a $1 Million gift from Marc and Carolyn Seriff

Funds will be used to support Texas Performing Arts programs, including the Heller Awards for Young Artists, that support and promote Central Texas high school musical theatre programs.

Marcia L. Nelson Endowment for High School Musical Theater Awards

Established with a $1 Million gift from Gary and Marcia Nelson

Funds will be used to support Texas Performing Arts' participation in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (AKA The Jimmy Awards) and to support scholarships and professional development for the region’s most talented high school musical theater students.

In addition, two new endowments were established in fall 2025 to support the expansion of Texas Performing Arts’ education initiatives, including:

Texas Performing Arts Educator Excellence Endowment Established by Sheri Clark Henriksen

Established with a $100,000 gift from Sherk Clark Henriksen

The endowment will provide support for an annual educator award to celebrate, strengthen, and promote performing arts education in Central Texas schools as well as educator professional development opportunities.

Stephen and Marcelle Spilker Texas Performing Arts Student Engagement Endowment

Established with a $100,000 gift from Stephen and Marcelle Spilker

The endowment will support K-12 educational programming and school day performances at Texas Performing Arts for local and surrounding school districts.