Austin Actors To Perform DOUBT At Hill Country Community Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for the drama "Doubt - A Parable," written by John Patrick Shanley, for four performances only, at the Hill Country Community Theatre. Reservations can be made by calling (830) 798-8944, or online at www.theHCCT.

Winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, "Doubt" is a provocative and gripping story of suspicion. Set in 1964, the play could not be more contemporary in its examination of a priest suspected of misconduct. When Sister Aloysius, a rigid Bronx school principal, accuses the progressive and engaging priest, Father Flynn, of having improper relations with a young male student, she inadvertently raises questions that force her to confront the foundation of her own moral certainty. Dynamic yet subtle, manipulative yet full of empathy, "Doubt" is a beautifully balanced drama that draws its power from its ambiguity. In lean, potent and passionate language, John Patrick Shanley courageously leads us into the shadowy and elusive realm of human nature and ultimate truth.

The actors in "Doubt" all hail from Austin and have backgrounds in theatre, television, and film. The cast is Patrick Lescarbeau as Father Flynn (Lescarbeau is also the director), Marcelle Abusalbi as Sister Aloysius, Chiara McCarty as Sister James, and Leila Anastasia Scott as Mrs. Muller.

"Doubt: A Parable" will commence HCCT's Plays for New Audiences series and will be shown for four performances only May 23 through 26. Performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM and a Sunday matinee at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students with a valid ID.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.





