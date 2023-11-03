Woodstock Arts to Present INTO THE WOODS This Month

"Anything can happen in the woods." This is the promise, and premise, of the much-loved Tony-Award winning musical Into the Woods. Woodstock Arts will present Into the Woods November 3-19 directed by our Artistic Director, Zach Stolz. A childless baker and his wife endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods where they encounter Rapunzel and her mother, Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters.

This production of Into the Woods has been crafted to take the classic fairy tales that we have all grown up loving, and place them in our very own backyard against the backdrop of the Appalachian mountains When considering how to approach this beloved classic, Artistic Director Zach Stolz knew that he wanted to explore the magic and folklore that exists in these stories, and how they have been able to grow and adapt across continents and time - follow that with a dive into Appalachian folklore, culture, and superstitions, and the overlaps started to become too exciting to not pair these ideas together and find ways to further reflect ourselves and our communities in these classic stories.

"I'm a big folklore guy," Stolz says. "I love the tradition of passing stories, and watching how they mutate and grow and get regionally specific as they're passed. I grew up for a time in Germany, and that's where I was first immersed in Grimms' Fairy Tales, it was part of my curriculum for learning the language. As I moved around the world, I encountered these stories again, but they were never exactly the same."

This is a can't-miss rendition of a classic musical, thoughtfully and lovingly crafted to reflect our unique little corner of the world. "You'll feel a unique ownership and kinship to this story and these characters in a way you've never experienced." Says Stolz.

"I promise it's going to be like no other production of Into the Woods that you've ever seen."

Into the Woods will be running on the Woodstock Arts' stage November 3-19, 2023. Tickets are available on Click Here and for sale at the door.