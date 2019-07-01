Will Brumley's THE CLINIC to Raise Funds and Awareness for Atlanta Abortion Providers

Atlanta theatre artists are volunteering their talents in THE CLINIC by Will Brumley to fundraise for abortion providers in Georgia in response to Governor Brian Kemp signing House Bill 481 into law.

National playwright WILL BRUMLEY has offered his Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-Finalist play, THE CLINIC, to theatre makers all over the country to hold staged readings to raise funds and awareness for abortion care and clinics. The play itself follows a group of abortion providers in Kansas and the daily obstacles they face in reproductive care. It's delivers a message of friendship, perseverance, and the future of abortion care.

The Atlanta staged reading of THE CLINIC will take place on Monday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. at Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St. NE #102, Atlanta 30309. The Atlanta event is the spearheaded by IBI OWOLABI and ELIZABETH JARRET, who will co-direct the reading

Playwright Will Brumley made THE CLINIC available to serve as a touchstone and rallying point for artists, leaders, civic activists and just concerned citizens around the country. We are proud to be a part of that idea.

All proceeds from this reading will be donated to ActBlue- which will evenly distribute funds to these Georgia-based organizations: Access Reproductive Care-Southeast, Inc., ACLU of Georgia, Feminist Women's Health Center - Atlanta, National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF), NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia, Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, SisterLove, Inc, SisterSong, Spark Reproductive Justice Now, URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity, and Women Engaged

Admission is a $10+ suggested donation. Donations will be accepted via cash and check at the event. Credit card donations can be made online through ActBlue: secure.actblue.com/donate/hb481georgia





