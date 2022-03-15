Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Check Out Footage From Aurora Theatre's P.NOKIO

pixeltracker

On his way to The Old School to master style, swagger, and originality, P.Nokio wanders astray to The Forrest of Fraudulent Fun.

Mar. 15, 2022  

This modern twist on the classic story of Pinocchio engages students with the contemporary genres of video gaming and hip-hop music. Master video game designer G.Petto becomes a father when one of his designs, P.Nokio, magically comes to life.

On his way to The Old School to master style, swagger, and originality, P.Nokio wanders astray to The Forrest of Fraudulent Fun. By the team that created our 2018 hit, Cinderella: The Remix, this fresh take gives the morals of the story and is relatable to today's students.

The show ran Feb 7- Feb 16

Check out footage from the production below!

VIDEO: Check Out Footage From Aurora Theatre's P.NOKIO
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You