VIDEO: Check Out Footage From Aurora Theatre's P.NOKIO

This modern twist on the classic story of Pinocchio engages students with the contemporary genres of video gaming and hip-hop music. Master video game designer G.Petto becomes a father when one of his designs, P.Nokio, magically comes to life.

On his way to The Old School to master style, swagger, and originality, P.Nokio wanders astray to The Forrest of Fraudulent Fun. By the team that created our 2018 hit, Cinderella: The Remix, this fresh take gives the morals of the story and is relatable to today's students.

The show ran Feb 7- Feb 16

