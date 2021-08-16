Underground Atlanta Selected For North American Debut Of THE ART OF BANKSY: WITHOUT LIMITS

Almost everyone has heard of Banksy, and longtime fans or curious observers will enjoy an opportunity to experience his iconic works when The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" debuts in North America on Sept. 3. Due to popular demand for tickets since they went on sale in May, presenters of the exhibition today announced Underground Atlanta will host the exhibition through Jan. 9.

Tickets to the exhibition - which includes more than 140 of the artist's works such as his certificated original works, prints on different kinds of materials, photos, sculptures, murals, installations, digital installations and a video mapping show which has been created only for this show - start at $29.20 available now through ArtOfBanksy.com. All tickets purchased previously remain valid for the confirmed time - only the venue has changed.

"Due to strong interest for tickets to The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" we decided to relocate to Underground Atlanta from Midtown so that more fans will have access to the artists' works in a larger presentation space with more parking and public transportation options as well as an adjacent hotel," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment.

Building upon the incredible success of The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" in Europe and Australia, the exhibition is coming to the U.S. for a short period of time, with other cities to be announced. To date, over 1 million people have visited the exhibition worldwide, and in Atlanta nearly 3,000 tickets sold in the first 20 minutes of availability on May 18.

Regarded as one of the most valuable and talked about artists of our time, the Banksy's popularity cannot be denied. The exhibition The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" presented by SEE Global Entertainment presents original artworks, prints, photos, sculptures, installations, murals, and more. Some of Banksy's works are carefully reproduced with his stencil technique especially for the exhibition.

A video documentary gives visitors insights into his life and work, all presented in a unique setting in every city. The show promises - and delivers - a genuinely impressive experience and is a "must see" to celebrate or learn about Banksy's art, which consistently serves as a conversation starter.

"Banksy is an exciting and compelling artist and we are delighted to share an array of his works with the public for the first time in North America," said Biallas. "Some consider him a prankster whereas others regard Banksy an artistic genius - no matter one's perspective, across the globe it is clear that everyone agrees Banksy's popularity and influence cannot be denied."

"Banksy has a unique power to express strong political statements with poetry, energy and humor with an unnerving ability to get to the heart of the subject matter," added Biallas. "Any location that features Banksy's work becomes the place to see."

In addition to Biallas, the founder of the exhibition, who is based outside the USA and considers himself a Banksy advocate, also affirms the incredible ability Banksy has to inspire conversation.

"Banksy loves to provoke, shock and even disturb society. He does it with humor and poetry indeed. He has the unique ability to express through his works some truths that most of the people don't have the courage to say out loud. And, nowadays, we need to be sincere, empathetic and caring to one another more than ever. This is what Banksy's art does: it has the power to unite people, ideas, values that can change the world for the better. And our mission is to present the truth about Bansky's art and to carry his powerful message into the world."

As the cultural capital of the South, Atlanta boasts an eclectic range of activities for art and culture enthusiasts. The location for The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" - now at downtown's Underground Atlanta - provides additional space and convenience for ticket holders.

"As we look to reestablish Underground's significance in Atlanta, attracting one-of-a-kind experiences for our community is our first step," said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. "The Art of Banksy: 'Without Limits' exhibition is the most unique artist experience on the market right now, and we're thrilled to be the host site. The urban and historic aesthetic Underground offers is the perfect backdrop for pieces of the world's most famous street artist to be displayed and enjoyed by our city."

The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" successfully exhibited in multiple international cities including Istanbul, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Antwerp, Berlin, Bucharest, Cluj, Budapest, Riyadh, Vienna and Warsaw. The exhibition is famed for its unique installation in each location, ensuring a new and innovative experience for every visitor.