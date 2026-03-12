Theatrical Outfit and The Breman to Present THE PRICE by Arthur Miller

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatrical Outfit will continue its 49th season with a co-production of THE PRICE by Arthur Miller, presented in partnership with The Breman. Performances will run April 8 through May 3, 2026 at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s in Atlanta.

Directed by Matt Torney with dramaturgy by Addae Moon, the production reunites the creative team behind Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski and The Lehman Trilogy, both previously staged by Theatrical Outfit.

Set in the attic of a New York brownstone slated for demolition, THE PRICE follows two brothers who reunite after their father’s death to settle his estate. Surrounded by decades of family belongings, they confront unresolved tensions and the personal costs of decisions made earlier in their lives.

The cast includes Andrew Benator as Walter Franz, Brian Kurlander as Gregory Solomon, and Eric Mendenhall as Victor Franz. Cara Mantella will appear as Esther Franz.

Torney said the play reflects Arthur Miller’s personal experiences and his interest in examining American identity and the consequences of personal choices.

“If you made a list of the most significant figures in the American theater, Miller would certainly stand near the very top,” Torney said. “His extraordinary body of work has influenced generations of writers, directors, and actors.”

The design team includes scenic designers Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, Costume Designer April Andrew Carswell, lighting designer Rachael N. Blackwell, sound designer Rashad Pierre, properties designer Dave Smith, and stage manager R. Lamar Williams.

Tickets and season packages are available through Theatrical Outfit’s box office at theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678-528-1500.