The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents All's Well That Ends Well, directed by Chris Hecke. Performances available for purchase March 4-28, 2021

There is nothing that Helena won't do to rise above her station in life. The "lowly" daughter of a physician, she falls for the haughty Bertram, who has run away to wars just to avoid being with her. Yikes! By setting her up with seemingly impossible tasks to perform in order to bring him back, he thinks he's safe from being her husband. What could possibly go wrong? Full of outrageous twists and tricks, this dark comedic tale is sure to surprise and entertain.

The production was filmed on The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Stage November 2020.

Purchase Tickets Online at www.shakespearetavern.com.