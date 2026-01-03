Bilingual Musical GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE! Stars Talk Upcoming Children's Theatre Company Run

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stars of the Children's Theatre Company's upcoming production of Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! spoke on FOX9 about the run, lasting January 20 through February 22 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

Zachary David Hodgkins (Red Dog) explained that while the show, aimed toward younger audiences, is in both English and Spanish, it does not get too complicated, saying, "It's pretty simple Spanish overall."

"We just use the words that are in the book," Hodgkins added, citing simple words like "Big/Grande" and "Dog/Perro." He called the show "pretty approachable" for "non-native-Spanish speakers."

Anna M. Schloerb (Yellow Dog) described the use of both languages in the production, saying rather than lines being "direct translations," it is mostly the languages alternating from one line to the next.

"I think [it] is really awesome that it kind of, like, immmerses the audience in, like, a total billingual experience," she said.

Schloerb also said the show has a lot of "physical storytelling," especially since the children's book it is based on only has around 75 words.

Watch the full interview on FOX9's website.